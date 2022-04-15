Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home

Arnold & Itkin LLP Awarding $45,000 in Scholarships at 6 Law Schools

Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

The Houston trial law firm will be awarding scholarships to six law students from schools in Texas, Louisiana, and Utah.

HOUSTON, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold & Itkin LLP recently announced that they will be awarding $45,000 in scholarships to 6 law students at schools throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Utah. The scholarships include three (3) $10,000 scholarships and three (3) $5,000 scholarships to be awarded to either 1L or 2L law students.

Arnold & Itkin LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arnold & Itkin LLP)
Arnold & Itkin LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arnold & Itkin LLP)(PRNewswire)

The scholarships will go to students attending the following schools:

  • University of Texas ($10,000)
  • Baylor University ($10,000)
  • South Texas College of Law ($10,000)
  • Southern University Law Center ($5,000)
  • Louisiana State University ($5,000)
  • Brigham Young University ($5,000)

Arnold & Itkin expressed that the scholarships were a way to "invest into the next cohort of plaintiffs' attorneys." To learn more, please visit www.arnolditkin.com/academic-scholarship/.

Media Contact: Alexis Santillan, asantillan@arnolditkin.com

About Arnold & Itkin LLP
Arnold & Itkin is a trial law firm in Houston that exclusively represents plaintiffs. Founded in 2004, the firm has won cases against household names like Johnson & Johnson, BP, Shell, and numerous others. The total amount from their verdicts and settlements exceed $10 billion, including a record-setting $222 million verdict last year for a woman who lost her husband in a plant accident. The firm is also involved in various charitable causes in the Houston region, most notably The Monarch School & Institute, which is a school for learners with neurological differences.

Learn more about Arnold & Itkin at www.arnolditkin.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arnold--itkin-llp-awarding-45-000-in-scholarships-at-6-law-schools-301526336.html

SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.