Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-registration numbers exceed 230,000! Game features released

TAIPEI, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Mortal Sins is a cross-media production with the content of "Demon Worship Project" launched by publisher Hobby Japan in 2012, which the IP content includes manga and animation. The hottest RPG based on the anime Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon released at the end of April by USERJOY. Game features and screenshots are as follows:

Pre-register rewards

The game's pre-register campaign is held until 4/25(UTC-5), over 230,000 players have pre-registered for the game at present, and the number is expected to reach 300,000 soon. So you can receive dozens of rewards when the game is launched, including:

-Coin*100,000

-Level 2 Trainer*50

-Level 4 Awaker Drusilla

-Poster*20

-Evolution Gem*100

-Summon Scroll*10

-Level 5 Awaker Anastasia

And if you pre-order through the Apple Store or Google Play, you can receive exclusive rewards additionally:

-Summon Scroll*10

-Level 3 Trainer*50

-Coin*50,000

Game features

The game's plot takes the nonsensical route of "serious X prank", gorgeous 3D animations are used in the battles, and each character has its exclusive animation, which brings players visual enjoyment while playing. In addition to the basic character upgrades, equipment, and other system advancement breakthroughs and evolutions, there is also a mysterious system called the "Karma system". Players can raise the value from the main storyline dialogue options or send gifts to strengthen the bond and unlock the heart of the beloved character.

Social media events

Meeting the target of 170,000 players pre-registered, a celebrating event was held on Facebook previously, we drew out 10 participants to get diamond*500. For the players who didn't participate in this event, there is no need to regret it, as there will be more events held in the future, the below shows the information about a new event that will be held in these few days.

The event will be from 4/17 to 23:59 4/19(UTC-5). Follow our social media and share the specific post, and you will count as a participant. We will draw out 5 participants to have the Awaker Scroll*10 and 10 participants for diamond*300.

Please follow our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit if you do not want to miss any information.

Game info

Name: Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

Enabled device: Android/iOS

Genre: Demon Worship Project RPG

Operate:UserJoy Technology

Develop:UserJoy Technology

Charges:Free (In-game purchases available)

