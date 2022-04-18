InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Recording Workstation for Musicians (CKL-1269)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way for musicians to record, mix and produce music while on the road or on their own schedule," said an inventor, from Lombard, Ill., "so I invented the PORTABLE RECORDING STUDIO. My design would eliminate the need for a musician to configure multiple pieces of equipment or purchase time at a recording studio."

The invention provides a portable recording workstation for musicians and music producers. In doing so, it enables users to write, record and produce at any location. As a result, it increases convenience and creativity. The invention features an innovative and cost-effective design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for musicians.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1269, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

