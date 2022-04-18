NASA Celebrates Earth Day with Every #NASAEarthling

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's space exploration continues to inspire us to be better stewards of our planet and Earth Day is a great time to celebrate what we've done and can do to keep Earth everyone's favorite planet in the universe.

The iconic 1968 Apollo 8 "Earthrise" photo of our planet appearing over the Moon's horizon helped unite a generation into appreciating the fragility and beauty of Earth. As NASA returns humans to the Moon and eventually to Mars, NASA's Earth science and climate research provides a global mosaic of Earth's changes over time, enabling us to study the causes and effects of natural and human events. Understanding Earth gives us the means to better protect it and help ourselves.

To celebrate Earth Day, NASA will host a free, public event at Union Station's Main Hall, located at 40 Massachusetts Ave. NE in Washington, Friday, April 22 (Earth Day) through Sunday, April 24, from noon to 5 p.m. EDT. The event will feature information about NASA science, live demonstrations, and other family friendly activities.

In conjunction with the in-person event, NASA also will host Earth Day online, with live events April 22 and site access through Monday, May 2. The virtual event will include live talks, conversation with scientists, a learning zone for students and other activities. Some content also will be available in Spanish. To participate, visit:

https://go.nasa.gov/EarthDayEvent2022

#NASAEarthling

Connect with us this Earth Day on social media with the tag #NASAEarthling to show off what makes life on our planet truly special – you. On Earth Day, the collective images will show the stunning breadth and variety of life that persists, survives, and thrives right here on Earth.

NASA's Science Mission Directorate also has revealed the 2022 Earth Day poster, available to download in English and Spanish from an online toolkit that also includes wallpapers and a special video from its creative director. For the first time, this year's poster also has QR codes that tell the story of NASA's Earth and climate science.

Highlights of NASA Earth Day content and activities next week (all times Eastern):

Thursday, April 21

2 p.m. - Join us on Twitter at @NASAEarth to learn about the latest in NASA's climate research. This will be a Twitter Spaces event.

Friday, April 22

Log on to NASA's virtual event and hear from featured live speakers:

10:30 a.m. – Retired NASA astronaut Don Thomas

1 p.m. – NASA Earth Science Division Director Karen St. Germain

3 p.m. – NASA Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor Kate Calvin

To learn more about NASA's Earth Day activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earthday

