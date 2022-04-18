OMAKASEED AT PLANT BAR: INNOVATIVE PLANT-BASED SUSHI OMAKASE DEBUTS IN NYC

SimpleVenue and Vegan Warrior Project to Launch New Plant-Based Sushi Restaurant Concept in Manhattan April 30

The Team Behind Sushi by Bou Launches a Vegan, Japanese-Inspired Omakase Dining Experience

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omakaseed at Plant Bar, a plant-based omakase dining experience set to open in New York City's NoMad neighborhood on April 30, will bring global flavors and fresh plant-based ingredients to New Yorkers and visitors from around the world. The unique dining experience is launched in partnership with SimpleVenue, an experiential agency connecting food and beverage concepts with world class venues, and Vegan Warrior Project, an organization that helps restaurants maximize their kitchen capacity by connecting them to plant-based delivery concepts. The Japanese-inspired service will feature an eight-seat sushi bar with five seatings per night, and an omakase menu curated by the Chef based on seasonal, fresh ingredients.

(PRNewswire)

This fresh take on plant-based dining is led by Executive Chef Roberto Romero, an experienced Michelin star chef with a passion for plant-based culinary innovation. At opening, guests can experience dishes such as Vegan Nigiri, Miso Soup, Potato Matcha Soup, Sunomo Style Pulled Oyster Mushroom Salad, Watermelon Tuna with Pickled Kelp and additional plant-based Japanese-inspired courses. The cocktail menu will feature specialty cocktails incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables including: Feel the Beet, Practice What you Peach, Who's Your Edamame, Green Goddess and Mint to Be.

"Following the success of Sushi by Bou, we are thrilled to launch Omakaseed in partnership with the Vegan Warrior Project," said Erika London, President at SimpleVenue. "Our passion is showcasing the incredible flavors provided by the earth through our plant-based dishes, and Omakaseed will be a pioneering concept in the vegan food scene with an intimate setting."

"Each omakase course will incorporate eclectic global flavors," said Chef Jorge Pineda, Chef at Omakaseed and Executive Chef at the Vegan Warrior Project. "Our menu is carefully curated week by week based on what's seasonally available and at its peak flavor profile, giving our guests a dining experience that uncovers the complexities of each vegan sushi course, completely transforming the vegan sushi concept."

The intimate omakase bar is limited to 8 seats, with seating priced at $85 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity). Dinner omakase seatings will be open from Wednesday to Saturday from 5:30PM – 10:30PM, with the last seating on Saturdays at 11:30PM. Omakase at Plant Bar is located inside Plant Bar at 1204 Broadway, New York, NY 10001.

For more information and to book reservations, please visit www.omakaseed.com.

ABOUT OMAKASEED AT PLANT BAR

Omakaseed brings experiential dining and a unique flair for service to a vastly underserved market within the plant-based community. With a focus on Japanese-inspired vegan omakase, Omakaseed seeks to continue the mission of the team behind Sushi By Bou, bringing Omakase Style service to the masses, including vegans and vegetarians. We focus on natural, minimally processed ingredients, and highlighting seasonal and local produce. Omakaseed puts an emphasis on conscious cuisine, and expanding the palettes of all who join us, vegan or not.

ABOUT SIMPLEVENUE

SimpleVenue is an NYC-based hospitality group, led by restaurateurs Michael Sinensky and Erika London, which specializes in micro restaurants and in bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces. With over 15 years of experience, SimpleVenue brings an elegant and new age touch to a classic take on the old school Sushi Counter. Sushi by Bou and sister brand Sushi Suite currently have locations inside Sanctuary Hotel in Times Square, both in the lobby and inside of a hotel room at Hotel 3232 in Nomad, Hotel Lincoln and Claridge House in Chicago, the Marriott Residence Inn at Pompano Beach and Salt7 Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. Simple Venue connects experiential food and beverage concepts with world-class venues to transform underutilized real estate into revenue-generating spaces. For more information, visit sushibybou.com or email info@sushibybou.com .

ABOUT VEGAN WARRIOR PROJECT

Vegan Warrior Project (VWP) is a NYC plant-based Food, Technology & Marketing organization, co-founded in 2020 and led by digital marketing and technology veteran Ross Glick, former CEO of iNDELIBLE Media. VeganWarriorProject aims to help struggling independent restaurant owners everywhere optimize and maximize their untapped kitchen capacity to create more profits for both the independent restaurant owner and VWP. VeganWarriorProject is helping and aggregating 1000's of independent restaurants to create the 1st nationwide Plant Based Kitchen Fulfillment Partnership ('KFP') Network to support its geographic expansion for its wholly owned vegan delivery brands www.VistroBurger.com & www.PurpleThai.com. Both brands are currently available for delivery in NYC, from its flagship KFP Plant Bar NYC : Nomad. The culinary team at VeganWarriorProject is led by chefs Jorge Pineda & Angel Ramos from the legendary Manhattan vegan restaurants Candle79 and Candle Café. SimpleVenue, a NYC-based hospitality group, led by restaurateurs Michael Sinensky and Erika London, specializes in micro restaurants and in bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces for 15+ years is a strategic investor and a co-founder at VWP. For more information, visit www.veganwarriorproject.com or www.plantbarnyc.com or email info@veganwarriorproject.com.

