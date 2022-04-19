1-800-Flowers.com® Celebrates All Moms With 2022 Mother’s Day Collection

The Floral Authority Helps Gift-Givers Honor Mom With a Thoughtful Assortment of Blooms, Plants, Curated Gift Pairings, and More

JERICHO, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the largest floral and plant holiday of the year, 1-800-Flowers.com® has introduced a truly original assortment of exquisite blooms and more for Mother's Day. This collection is designed to inspire customers as they seek to find that perfect expression of love and gratitude for Mom. In addition to new bouquets and trending plants, this year's Mother's Day offerings include an array of subscriptions that provide ongoing deliveries of seasonal arrangements, and curated pairings of farm fresh flowers and premium wines.

1-800-Flowers.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/1-800-Flowers.com) (PRNewswire)

"We all know Moms run the world," said Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. "They are strong and inspiring, and they love without limits. We look forward to helping our customers uniquely express their appreciation to Mom this Mother's Day with our thoughtful assortment of flowers, gifts, and more."

Below are some of the key offerings that 1-800-Flowers.com is bringing to customers in advance of Mother's Day:

Joyful Tulips to Brighten Mom's Day

Named the 2022 Flower of the Year by 1-800-Flowers.com®, tulips are thought to represent unconditional love - the ideal sentiment for every kind of Mom. Featuring an exclusive variety of beautifully gathered bouquets, in a wide array of bold colors, including Mother's Day Radiant Tulips, Sweet Spring Tulip Bouquet, and Mother's Day Butterfly Kisses – these differentiated offerings provide a vibrant expression of thankfulness for all Mom does.

Perfect Pairings: Elegant Flower and Wine Gifts

1-800-Flowers.com® and Harry & David® have combined classic blooms and premium wines into one memorable gift. Customers can choose from three curated bundles of one- or two-dozen bouquet sizes – Red Roses, Assorted Roses, or Assorted Roses & Peruvian Lilies – which arrive packaged together with a distinctive bottle of Harry & David™ wine.

Floral Subscriptions for Ongoing Expressions of Appreciation

A special floral subscription gift will celebrate Mom well beyond Mother's Day. With more than 40 different varieties to choose from, fresh and seasonal arrangements, such as the Fields of Europe® For Mom, Elegant Blush™ Bouquet, Lovely Lavender Medley™, and Floral Embrace™, can be delivered straight to Mom's door on a recurring basis. Gift-givers can personalize the subscription to determine the frequency which they would like to have the flowers delivered - ranging from every week to every eight weeks.

Bountiful Blooming Plants, Succulents, and Houseplants

Plants breathe natural beauty, new life, and cheerfulness into any space, making them a popular and long-lasting gift for Mom. The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com features blooming plants, elegant orchids, beautiful succulents, and trending houseplants, such as the 2022 Plant of the Year – the Baby Rubber Plant (Peperomia).

Celebrations Passport® and Planning Early Helps Shoppers Save on Thoughtful Gifts

Shoppers who plan ahead can take advantage of exclusive discounts when they order from 1-800-Flowers.com before May 1. Consumers can save even more for Mother's Day and beyond by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program. In addition to enjoying free standard shipping and no service charge, members can earn points with each dollar spent, unlocking perks and benefits that grow as they shop across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, and Simply Chocolate®. By downloading the Celebrations Passport app, customers can easily manage membership details, shop, and engage with helpful resources.

About 1-800-Flowers.com ®

For more than 45 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

FLWS-18F

FLWS-LM

1-800-Flowers.com® Celebrates All Moms With 2022 Mother’s Day Collection (PRNewswire)

1-800-Flowers.com® Sweet Spring Tulip Bouquet (PRNewswire)

1-800-Flowers.com® Baby Rubber Plant (Peperomia) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1-800-Flowers.com