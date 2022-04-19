Athonet and BearCom Partner for Private LTE, 5G and CBRS for Education, Healthcare and Industry 4.0

BOSTON and DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, and BearCom, a wireless integrator, are working together to bring private LTE, 5G and CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) solutions to key industries throughout North America.

Athonet (PRNewswire)

The two companies have teamed up for private LTE proof-of-concepts and installations in education, healthcare, Industry 4.0 and other key industries that are looking for a wireless solution that brings the benefits of cellular coverage, including security, reliability and capacity, into the enterprise.

"When developing a private network, our customers rely on us to provide a mobile core that is proven, reliable and secure," said Mike Owen, chief technology officer, BearCom. "Athonet has delivered thousands of LTE, 4G/5G and CBRS mission-critical networks across the globe in the same verticals where we are focused."

One of the most recent installations was a private LTE network using CBRS for the Fort Worth Independent School District in Texas. The Athonet EPC LTE mobile core was deployed onsite at the district's data center. As the system integrator, BearCom brought in other vendors to supply the Spectrum Access System, home routers, CBRS eNodeBs (CBSDs) and radio access network (RAN) software for the network. The private LTE network is expected to support up to 4,000 students.

"Organizations are beginning to understand the benefits of private networks but need an integrator that can bring all the vendors together to deliver business results," said Simon O'Donnell, president, Athonet USA.

Athonet and BearCom will be at Enterprise 5G East in Atlanta, GA on April 26-27, 2022 showing their solutions and speaking.

Simon O'Donnell , Athonet, April 26 at 2:00 pm - "Seamless Integration Between Private & Public Networks: Ensuring Application Continuity Beyond the Enterprise Perimeter."

Mike Owen , Bearcom, April 27 at 1:00 pm - "Deploy, Deploy, Deploy…Now What? Mastering Post-Deployment Managed Services."

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

About BearCom

BearCom designs and delivers high-performance wireless voice, video and data communication integration solutions that boost operating efficiency, increase safety, and reduce Digital Inequity. Whether you need a Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) network, multi-point wireless network to connect your work teams, an integrated two-way radio system to add productivity across your facility, a bi-directional amplifier to enable communications between first responders, a video surveillance system to protect people and property, or any other wireless solution to improve team collaboration, BearCom can help. Find out more www.BearCom.com





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Athonet