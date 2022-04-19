Bloomios Reports 2021 Revenue at Record $8.5 Million, up from $1.3 Million in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading hemp and nutraceutical manufacturer specializing in full service product development, R&D and compliance solutions, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.
Q4 Financial Highlights
- Revenue increased 37% to $1.7 million.
- Gross profit increased 82% to $698,000.
- Gross margin improved from 32% to 42%.
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenue increased 545% to a record $8.5 million.
- Gross profit increased $3.4 million to a record $3.8 million.
- Gross margin improved from 31% to 45%.
Q4 Operational Highlights
- Expanded Bloomios' product portfolio: now offering more than 80 turnkey or customizable white- and private-label product options across seven format categories, including edibles, such as sugar free gummies and tinctures, as well as pet treats, topicals, cosmetics, beverage and personal care products.
- To address growing demand, expanded manufacturing capacity and added additional manufacturing, packing and printing equipment.
"Our exceptionally strong top-line growth for the fourth quarter and year reflects our rapid emergence as a premier manufacturer of hemp-derived cannabinoid products for humans and pets," stated Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "This includes a full range of product options along with low minimum order quantities, rapid turnaround times and excellent customer service.
"Over the course of the last year, we dramatically expanded our product selection and broadened our base of white- and private-label customers, driven by the tremendous value we deliver. In fact, our product solutions are now relied upon by more than two hundred corporate customers across the U.S., from distributors and wholesalers to retailers and major brands.
"To meet the growing demand, we recently completed a major expansion of our manufacturing and fulfillment systems at our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida. While the retooling process limited our production in the first quarter of this year, it has increased our manufacturing and delivery capacity by some 300%. We anticipate a return to sales ramping up fully during second quarter as we realize the benefits of our new equipment and facility expansion, and see strong growth in the second half of the year with new customer wins along with new and expanded product lines.
"We recently announced our entry into the fast-growing sports nutrition and performance market with an exclusive partnership with DRYWORLD, an exciting premium fitness brand. The partnership highlights our exceptional manufacturing process, premium packaging, and efficient in-house testing and sourcing solutions that are ideally suited to brands looking to take advantage of today's booming market for hemp-derived products.
"We are planning to expand DRYWORLD's initial lineup of hemp-derived CBD gel capsules, tinctures, powdered drinks, heat gels and pain-relief creams with other physical fitness products that include roll-ons and nutritional supplements.
"As another major milestone, we recently became a fully-reporting company traded on the OTCQB Venture Market. We believe this will elevate our public profile and provide greater liquidity to our broadening shareholder base. The listing represents a major step in our long-term market strategy designed to build shareholder value.
"To support our further growth in 2022, we are developing a new topicals and skincare line for the beauty market, which is the second largest CBD category in the U.S. We also working to soon launch additional products for the edible nutraceutical market, as well as introduce our own in-house brands for both the U.S. and international markets.
"These new products will be targeting a North American CBD market that is projected to grow at a 33% CAGR to reach $61.3 billion by 2027. The market for alternative cannabinoids is also expected to grow tremendously at a 20% CAGR to hit $26.2 billion by 2028.
"Given our expanded manufacturing capacity, which extends our ability to rapidly create and launch products into these high growth markets, we anticipate continued strong growth and market share expansion in 2022.
"To further accelerate growth and capture market share, we are also aggressively pursuing near-term acquisitions in what we see as a target-rich M&A environment."
Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.7 million, up 37% from $1.2 million in the same year-ago quarter.
Gross profit totaled $698,000 or 42% of revenue as compared to $384,000 or 32% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a shift in product mix to higher margin products.
Operating expenses increased 57% to $1.5 million compared to $961,000 in the same year-ago quarter.
Net loss totaled $579,000 compared to a net loss of $685,000 in the same year-ago period.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $271,000 as of December 31, 2021, as compared to $72,000 on December 31, 2020.
Revenue increased $7.2 million or 545% to $8.5 million in 2021 as compared to $1.3 million in 2020. The increase in revenue is primarily due to a full year of operation in 2021 after an acquisition was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Gross profit was $3.8 million or 45% of revenue in 2021, compared to $402,000 or 31% of revenue in 2020.
Operating expenses increased 213% to $4.6 million in 2021 from $1.5 million in 2020. The increase in operating expense is largely attributable to an increase in salaries expense of $1.3 million and an increase in general and administrate expense of 787,000.
Net loss totaled $2.0 million or $(0.16) per share, as compared to a loss of $1.2 million or $(0.09) per share in 2020.
Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a wide selection of more than 200 customizable hemp products across 12 categories. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit bloomios.com
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.
Bloomios, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
270,515
$
72,205
Accounts receivable - Net
55,713
36,274
Inventory
512,203
292,232
Deposits
675,236
50,000
Total Current Assets
1,513,667
450,711
Property and Equipment - Net
1,862,310
2,070,416
Loan receivable
50,000
50,000
Right of use asset
214,198
258,019
Goodwill
300,000
300,000
Other assets
67,290
64,511
Total Assets
$
4,007,465
$
3,193,657
Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit)
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable - trade
$
2,236,298
$
1,747,852
Accrued expenses
213,687
73,501
Accrued Interest related party
23,337
14,235
Unearned revenue
239,561
149,966
Customer JV account liabilities
300,000
600,000
Lease liability current
114,675
114,675
Notes payable
831,000
150,000
Notes payable PPP
-
310,000
Notes payable - related party
91,500
120,800
Notes payable - convertibles (net of debt discount)
1,277,433
202,300
Total Current Liabilities
5,327,491
3,483,329
Long-Term Debt:
Lease liability
99,523
143,344
Notes payable
150,000
831,000
Total Liabilities
5,577,014
4,457,673
Stockholders' (Deficit)
Preferred series A stock ($0.00001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 10,000
0
-
Preferred series B stock ($0.00001 par value; 800 shares authorized; 800 and 0
0
-
Preferred series C stock ($0.00001 par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized;
3
-
Shares to be issued
61,500
-
Common stock ($0.00001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 12,702,134
144
125
Additional paid-in capital
4,704,193
3,059,920
Accumulated deficit
(6,335,389)
(4,324,061)
Total Stockholders' (Deficit)
(1,569,549)
(1,264,016)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
$
4,007,465
$
3,193,657
Bloomios, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
for the years ended December 31,
2021
2020
Sales
$
8,491,651
$
1,316,304
Cost of Goods Sold
4,708,195
914,759
Gross Profit
3,783,456
401,545
General and Administrative expense
897,335
110,520
Salaries
1,576,544
258,913
Rent
422,527
146,013
Utilities
120,414
29,956
Professional fees
106,750
18,728
Consulting
721,862
667,976
Depreciation
381,169
232,271
Reserve for Bad Debt expense
80,000
-
Share based Expense
277,333
-
Total Expenses
4,583,934
1,464,377
Net Profit from Operations
(800,478)
(1,062,832)
Other Income / (Expenses)
Gain on Debt settlement
312,583
-
Other Income
84,628
-
Shares issued for inducement
(82,100)
-
Financing Fees
(1,273,507)
(36,860)
Interest Expense
(252,453)
(70,974)
Net Profit / (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(2,011,327)
(1,170,666)
Income Tax Expense
-
-
Net Profit / (Loss)
$
(2,011,327)
$
(1,170,666)
NET PROFIT / (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$
(0.16)
$
(0.09)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED
12,626,145
12,508,011
