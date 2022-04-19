Colossal 6x6 Hennessey Mammoth Thunders Off Production Line

Hennessey starts build of its biggest and most exclusive six-wheel-drive truck

6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 | 1,012 bhp | 969 lb-ft torque | 283-inches (719 cm) long

Mammoth 6x6 is biggest truck ever created in Hennessey's 30-year history

Just 12 Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX trucks will be built each year, priced in excess of $449,950

Everything is bigger in Texas – New Hennessey 6x6 is terrifyingly imposing, monstrously capable, and unthinkably fast

SEALY, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has started building its biggest ever truck, the 1,012 bhp, 283-inch (719 cm) long Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX.

At almost seven feet high and 88 inches wide, the enormous 6x6 pickup truck dwarfs ordinary cars and trucks. It has the power to match its presence, with Hennessey's engineers boosting performance of the stock Dodge Ram TRX engine by more than 300 horsepower to 1,012 bhp. The torque needed to propel the monster truck is enhanced similarly, totaling 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) after a 319 lb-ft (433 Nm) uplift by Hennessey.

Alongside performance upgrades, the new truck features a mountain of off-road kit from locking rear axles and Bilstein suspension, to 20-inch wheels clad in 37-inch off-road tires. The 6x6 Mammoth builds on the base Ram TRX adding a third axle, extending the truck's length by more than four feet and creating a cavernous load-space.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6x6 is definitely turned up to 12! Everything on the Mammoth 6x6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing – plus, it's still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road. It's the undisputed king of the road."

Priced from $449,950 – inclusive of the base Ram TRX – the four-door Mammoth 6x6 features uprated front and rear bumpers and a dazzling array of LED lights alongside a bespoke interior, which adds to the exclusivity of this special vehicle. Under the chest-height hood, the truck features a mighty 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine – a beast even in stock form. The Hennessey team builds on this foundation adding a high-flow 2.65L supercharger, fuel injectors and high-flow induction system alongside performance-boosting calibration.

Hennessey has a track record of success when it comes to gigantic and exclusive 6x6 trucks. The company has built and delivered more than 20 VelociRaptor 6x6 and Goliath 6x6 Silverado trucks to clients all around the world. This solid performance in the three-axle world has its foundation in the highest standards of customer satisfaction, with Hennessey priding itself on the quality of its vehicles and workmanship. Underscoring this dedication to quality and customer car, all Hennessey models are offered with extensive warranties. The Mammoth is no different, benefitting from comprehensive 2-year / 24,000-mile cover.

Available for global shipping, the new Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX can be ordered now through authorized Ram retailers or directly with Hennessey, by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: HENNESSEY MAMMOTH 1000 6x6 TRX

MAMMOTH 1000 6x6 TRX





UPGRADES TO STOCK TRX

Upgraded High-Flow Supercharger System Third Axle with Lockable Diff Supercharger Front Drive Pulley Upgrade Extended Wheelbase and Bed Supercharger Rear Drive Pulley Upgrade Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Crank Damper Pin Assembly Upgrade Serial Number Plaques Upgraded Thermostat MAMMOTH Custom Front Bumper Heavy Duty Supercharger Belt MAMMOTH Custom Rear Bumper Upgraded Spark Plugs LED Lights in Front Bumper High-Flow Fuel Injectors 20-inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels High-Flow Filtration System 37-inch Off­-Road Tires Crank Case Ventilation System Front Leveling Kit HPE ECM Calibration Upgrade Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps HPE TCM Calibration Upgrade Hennessey & MAMMOTH Exterior Badges All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Testing Limited Edition - 12 per year Road Testing (up to 200 miles) 2-Year / 24,000 Mile Warranty

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

Images

Download high-resolution images of the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6x6 TRX: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dm0gzy81y1jg86t/AAAMLu05PAcCzlFQZ8GhvEhNa?dl=0

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021 with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

Social media

