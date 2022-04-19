Data Supporting SeptiCyte® RAPID Performance for COVID-19 Patient Triage Presented at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) by Immunexpress Collaborator

Researchers at Hospital Foch, France evaluated the performance of SeptiCyte® RAPID using patient samples from COVID-19 positive cases

Research study presented is supported by Immunexpress partner Biocartis

Immunexpress will be hosting an exhibit booth onsite #2.28.4

SEATTLE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, today announced data presented by Immunexpress collaborator from a study supporting SeptiCyte® RAPID performance for COVID-19 patient triage at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) hybrid event, taking place online and in Lisbon, Portugal from April 23-26, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SeptiCyte® RAPID is CE Marked and FDA cleared for use in hospitalized patients suspected of sepsis. The SeptiCyte® RAPID cartridge contains all the reagents needed for quantification of gene expression of host response genes directly from whole blood. The process is fully automated and uses the Biocartis Idylla™ platform to obtain results in one hour. SeptiCyte® RAPID generates a SeptiScore™ that falls within discrete Interpretation Bands based on the increasing likelihood of infection-positive systemic inflammation.

In a late-breaker presentation onsite, Immunexpress collaborators at Hospital Foch, France evaluated the performance of SeptiCyte® RAPID using patient samples from COVID-19 positive cases, in a study supported by Immunexpress partner Biocartis and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) (abstract #04729). Severe COVID-19 can be considered an example of viral sepsis. The study recruited 59 COVID-19 positive patients, identified by RT-qPCR, from whom blood samples were collected in EDTA tubes after admission to the Emergency Department (ED) or Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and processed using SeptiCyte® RAPID. Patients were stratified into 5 categories—critical, severe, extensive, moderate, and mild—based on severity of lung damage assessed by chest computed tomography (CT) scans. Results demonstrate that SeptiCyte® RAPID can distinguish between COVID-19 patients showing higher extents of lung damage as defined by lung CT scans (critical and severe) from those with a milder presentation (mild and moderate), with an AUC of 0.85. The SeptiScore® of critical and severe patients in the ICU were higher relative to the moderate and mild cases not in ICU, with an AUC of 0.87. Also, the SeptiScore® was significantly elevated for patients in the ICU versus those not in ICU, distinguished with an AUC of 0.82. Finally, the utility of the SeptiScore for longitudinal monitoring of patients with severe presentations was suggested by repeat testing on selected patients.

Rollie Carlson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunexpress, commented, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, sepsis incidence has increased. We demonstrated the value of a test such as SeptiCyte® RAPID to identify and triage patients in need of timely sepsis specific medical care. This study shows that the test can distinguish COVID-19 cases with severe or critical presentation on a CT scan from those with mild or moderate presentation. Identifying the cause of symptoms and accurately diagnosing patients where sepsis was not detected by traditional methods is an invaluable tool and when every minute to a diagnosis counts towards patient outcomes."

Immunexpress will be hosting an exhibit booth onsite #2.28.4.

The presentation can be accessed during the congress by registered attendees. The poster of the study is also accessible through the Technology section of the company's product website at www.septicyte.com.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostic company, based out of Seattle, committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte® technology can assess a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying and analyzing gene expression from whole blood, providing actionable results in about an hour to guide the physician in optimizing patient management decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a lab test for sepsis that combines SeptiCyte® technology with the Biocartis' Idylla™ platform*, empowering clinicians to swiftly differentiate infection positive (sepsis) from infection negative systemic inflammation in patients suspected of sepsis; diagnosing bacterial sepsis, viral sepsis, or fungal infections. This powerful combination of technologies enhances certainty for early sepsis diagnosis, to improve clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

In March 2020, Immunexpress received CE Marking of SeptiCyte® RAPID and announced a commercialization partnership with Biocartis in Europe. In November 2021, Immunexpress received FDA clearance for SeptiCyte® RAPID.

*Immunexpress is licensed to use the Idylla™ trademark from Biocartis NV.

For more information, visit http://www.immunexpress.com/ . Follow Immunexpress on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Josephine Galatioto

Russo Partners, LLC

(212) 845 4262

Josephine.Galatioto@russopartnersllc.com

Scott Stachowiak

Russo Partners, LLC

(646) 942 5630

Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Immunexpress, Inc.