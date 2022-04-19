The Spanish Superstar Celebrates The Twentieth Anniversary of the Album "Lágrimas Negras"

TICKETS WILL GO ON PRE-SALE ON APRIL 20th GENERAL SALE ON APRIL 22nd

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announces the upcoming tour of legendary Spanish singer Diego El Cigala that will begin on Thursday, October 13th in Dallas, Texas. The tour, titled 20 Años de Lágrimas, will take the renowned flamenco singer to ten cities in the United States in less than two months. Major cities include Dallas, Orlando, Boston, Miami, New York, and Chicago.

DIEGO EL CIGALA US TOUR 20 AÑOS DE LAGRIMAS (PRNewswire)

DIEGO EL CIGALA ANNOUNCES NEW U.S. TOUR 20 AÑOS DE LÁGRIMAS

With these performances he will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the album "Lágrimas Negras" which he recorded with Cuban musician Bebo Valdés and would become a true milestone of international music, named Best Album of 2003 by the New York Times, winner of two GRAMMY® awards, the BBC World Music Award, among other awards, and that sold more than two million copies worldwide. In this new tour he travels the journey of all the songs that came into his life to become essentials such as "Corazón loco", "Historia de un amor" and "Dos Gardenias".

Tickets for the 20 Años de Lágrimas tour will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, April 20th at 10 AM (Local Time) and on general sale, Friday, April 22nd starting at 10 AM (Local Time) at the theater box office and through TICKETMASTER and eTix

DATE CITY VENUE Thursday, October 13, 2022 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater Dallas Sunday, October 16, 2022 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Friday, October 21, 2022 Boston, MA Lynn Auditorium Saturday, October 22, 2022 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center Thursday, October 27, 2022 New York, NY The Town Hall Saturday, October 29, 2022 Washington, D.C. Lincoln Theater Sunday, October 30, 2022 Chicago, IL Copernicus Center Thursday, November 3, 2022 Seattle, WA The Moore Theater Friday, November 4, 2022 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts Sunday, November 6, 2022 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by The Bay

About Loud And Live:

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company, which fuses music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami and with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences.

About Diego El Cigala

With more than 30 years of career, Diego el Cigala is the flamenco singer with more international projection. He has won 6 Latin GRAMMYs®, in addition to a GRAMMY® nomination for his album "Indestructible" and another for Best Tropical Solo Artist at the Billboard® Awards. He has sold more than two million albums, and his tours have taken him to more than 30 countries on five continents. He has collaborated with artists such as Bebo Valdés, Alicia Keys, Alejandro Femández, Ricky Martín, Lila Downs, Chavela Vargas, Mercedes Sosa, Mina, Caetano Veloso and Rosario among many others. "Cigala canta a México", his 12th album, is a tribute to music and the Mexican people.

(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.