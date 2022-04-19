Hightouch acquires Product-Led Sales automation startup Workbase

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the leader in Data Activation, today announced it acquired Workbase, a workflow automation startup that helps RevOps teams build workflows on top of data warehouses like Snowflake.

This joining of forces reflects how companies with bottoms-up adoption strategies, like Product-Led Sales, increasingly rely on deep, domain-specific connections between data warehouses and their customer relationship management (CRM) tools.

"The Workbase team designed a way for groups like Revenue Operations to activate their data warehouse for specific business use cases like Product-Led Sales," said Tejas Manohar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hightouch. "From the early days of Hightouch, we've focused on serving data teams as our core customer. Over the next few years, we're looking to build additional products and resources for business teams like marketing and revenue operations to activate the data in their warehouse through purpose-built self-service flows."

Hightouch made the acquisition for the team's expertise and technical depth. "The Workbase team comes with a tremendous wealth of knowledge from the customers they've been able to instrument in Product-Led Sales," said Kashish Gupta, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

"[Hightouch] is committed to building a platform that customers love, and this is something we often heard first-hand in the market. Their vision is very much aligned with ours, and we're excited to build together on this journey," said John Tan, Co-Founder and CEO at Workbase.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform, which syncs data from data warehouses directly into the SaaS tools business teams use every day. From sales and marketing to support and customer success, all teams need to be fully empowered with relevant, accurate, and near real-time customer data to add critical context inside the software they already use. Whether you're optimizing communications with customers via CRM, optimizing ad copy, or personalizing email, Hightouch supports more integrations than any other tool available today—all with SQL, no scripts or APIs required. Learn more at Hightouch.io or get started for free today.

