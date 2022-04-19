Maryland's Premier Medicinal Marijuana Dispensary Remedy Readies To Open Expanded Storefront

BALTIMORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in Medicinal Cannabis, Remedy intends to captivate patients at the grand opening of its new expanded storefront on the globally recognized 4/20 at midnight across its Baltimore and Columbia locations.

With April 20th being the annual day of commemoration for cannabis, it is only fitting that the day also served as the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization's expansion into the Baltimore market. Remedy has lined up a suite of events to usher in both the holiday and the grand opening to embrace the plethora of cannabis health benefits to patients across the state.

Founded in 2014 by Mitch Trellis and lifelong friend and fellow Columbia, Maryland resident Blaize Connelly Duggan, Remedy prides itself on being a different take on a retail concept. It's a store within a store; a place where reputable cannabis brands are being given the opportunity to directly market their products to medical marijuana patients.

This storefront marks one of the many strategic steps in Remedy's long-term expansion plan. Alongside its Columbia flagship location, this brings Remedy's retail footprint to over 14,000 square feet in combined county and city populations that exceed well over 3 million people. When asked how he feels about the rapid expansion, co-founder Mitch Trellis expressed, "It brings us closer to our goal of providing the safest, most convenient access to medicine for the patients of Maryland."

Remedy proudly fosters a culture and community that appreciates cannabis for its holistic benefits. Where other dispensaries may be clinical and transactional in their approach, Remedy has not forgotten its humble beginnings and simple mandate of helping others in their wellness journey and the overall patient experience.

With this dogma in mind, they maintain high industry standards as it relates to the flower and the cultivators' practices while dispensing exceptional medicinal marijuana by products in the form of edibles, tinctures, oils, and topical concentrates. Most importantly Remedy dispenses knowledge that it hopes will undoubtedly trigger positive change in the lives of its patients.

As Remedy continues to expand its reach, it remains a community mainstay. The business maintains its familial legacy and commitment to wielding cannabis as holistic health, wellness, and happiness tool.

In addition to the founders who have a robust operational presence, the leadership team is starting to take form with notable leaders joining the advisory board, such as Brandon Barksdale, who comes with significant cannabis operational and finance experience across boutique and multi-state players. In addition to Barksdale, Remedy will rely heavily on the strengths of Andre Hopson as the brand intends to tap into the lifestyle sector of the cannabis industry. Hopson will guide brand management and provide go-to-market strategies for the Remedy brands as they navigate into new territory.

Combined, this cohort brings well over 50 plus years of relevant and industry experience that will build momentum for Remedy as the Maryland market continues to develop into one of the most opportunistic markets coming online. Blaize had this to say of the teams and their potential impact on the Maryland medicinal cannabis market, "Remedy's operating model is becoming more complex, and our retail footprint is rapidly growing. We continue to differentiate and lead our peer-group by focusing on data-driven decisions and a unique retail experience that resonates with our market. These two leaders bring versatile backgrounds and capabilities we need to continue to migrate best practices in-house that will continue to drive performance."

Remedy's 4/20 celebration and storefront expansion can only be attended by holders of medicinal cannabis cards 18 years and over.

Since its inception in 2014, Remedy has garnered a reputation as Maryland's go-to dispensary. Despite only being operational for a brief period, it is one of the top dispensaries in the market and the fastest growing. Locally owned and operated, Remedy provides Maryland's registered medical cannabis patients a curated selection of the highest quality, most effective and clean products available. With retail locations in Baltimore and Columbia, Remedy offers its patients exceptional flower strains, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals, and proudly is the first (and only) Maryland medical cannabis dispensary offering the full line of Cookies strains and merch in their "Cookies Corner" located in their Baltimore storefront.

For more information on Remedy, please visit remedymaryland.com or at 6656 Dobbin Rd Suite E, Columbia, MD 21045

