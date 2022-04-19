Molly Maid® Giving Moms a Clean Home & Free Time This Mother's Day

Leading Residential Cleaning Company Offers Chance to Win $500 Gift Card for Mom

WACO, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Maid, a Neighborly company, and the leading residential cleaning franchise, is giving hard-working moms the gift they really want this Mother's Day: free time and a clean home. For the eighth consecutive year, the company is offering a chance for moms across the nation to win free Molly Maid cleaning service from their loved ones. The "Clean Home for Mother's Day" giveaway will award five winners with Molly Maid gift certificates that their moms can use toward home cleaning services at any time throughout the year.

A Neighborly company, Molly Maid is the nation’s leading residential cleaning franchise. To learn more, visit www.mollymaid.com. (PRNewsfoto/Molly Maid) (PRNewswire)

Molly Maid will give five winners a $500 Molly Maid gift certificate redeemable at any participating Molly Maid franchise location for any offered cleaning services. Participants can visit the official entry page on Facebook and submit their names into the drawing starting today. Entries are being accepted now through May 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

"The annual Mother's Day sweepstakes has become a Molly Maid tradition. Offering our services as a gift is something we're very proud of. This is our way of showing appreciation to moms everywhere," said Molly Maid President Vera Peterson.

To learn more about the Clean Home for Mother's Day Giveaway, please visit mollymaid.com and their Facebook page on the initiative.

To provide that special mom in your life with some time off and a spotless home any time of the year, Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at https://www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise that cleans more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Franchising since 1984, there are more than 490 Molly Maid units operating in the United States. Acquired in 2015, Molly Maid is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 26 service brands including Neighborly umbrella service brand and 5,000 franchise owners serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Molly Maid established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. Neighborly brands are found at https://www.neighborly.com/ or on the Neighborly App. http://www.neighborly.com/For more information about Molly Maid, visit https://www.mollymaid.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, visit https://franchise.neighborly.com/.

