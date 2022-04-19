Paris-Saclay SPRING is back, with a focus on deep tech.

For its 4th edition, the conference will bring together major players, startups and academics to focus on the latest innovation in the strengths of the cluster: deep tech, energy transition, mobility, foodtech, healthtech… and their many applications for the future of each industry – or the planet.

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris-Saclay SPRING returns on May 12 & 13, 2022, in a hybrid format: both online and at the Ecole Polytechnique on the Paris-Saclay Campus. Paris-Saclay SPRING will bring together the best of French innovation in five strategic sectors: FoodTech, Mobility, Digital Technologies, GreenTech, and Health-Biotech.

Over the past 4 years, Paris-Saclay SPRING has become one of the leading industrial and sustainable innovation events in Europe. Over two days, it provides direct access to 15% of French research, as well as researchers from Paris-Saclay University, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, and renowned schools. It also allows connections with R&D and industrial leaders from 150 international groups and 500 French Tech startup members.

Philippe Van de Maele, CEO Paris-Saclay development authority: "Within the past few years, both SPRING and Paris-Saclay itself have grown beyond our greatest expectations: IBM set up their AI research center on our campus at the end of last year, and Intel just announced that they would also open their own research center. They will join French startups that already have a foot in the US: Ivalua and WinMs who both already opened their American subsidiaries, and Ynsect, made famous by Robert Downey Jr last year, and who just acquired US-based Jord"

In a nutshell, Paris-Saclay SPRING is:

7 hours of debates and live conferences

50 startups selected in the SPRING 50 contest

100 exhibitors

Innovation tours in laboratories and private R&D centers open on this unique occasion.

Complete program and registration available online.

Follow the event live online or with replays, available May 16 on the event website.

About Paris-Saclay

Paris-Saclay comprises 40% of Paris Region public research and 40% of industrial high-tech R&D*. Major groups including Danone, Thales, EDF, Safran, PSA, Renault, Airbus Group, Air Liquide, GE and Nokia are collaborating and cross-fertilizing with a large number of innovative SMEs and start-ups in the area, making the cluster uniquely equipped to adapt to the innovation models of the 21st century.

