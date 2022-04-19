Potrero Medical Accuryn Monitoring System Showcased in Two Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) Publications

HAYWARD, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical announced that the Accuryn Monitoring Solution will be showcased in presentations during the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) virtual meeting April 18-21, 2022. Dr. Ashish Khanna, MD, FCCP, FCCM, FASA of Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC is the lead author on "Intra-abdominal Hypertension Detected by Continuous Monitoring is Common and Persistent in the CVICU". "Reducing CAUTIs with a Novel Catheter Technology" is spearheaded by Connie Van, RN, BSN, CCRN at Torrance Medical Center in Torrance, CA.

Dr. Khanna and colleagues concluded that continuous high-fidelity monitoring of Intra-abdominal Pressure (IAP) shows high, persistent levels of IAP in cardiac surgery patients. Many patients were in advanced grade intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH), which may have otherwise been missed by intermittent only IAP measurements. Khanna commented "continuous monitoring allows us to see the evolution of IAP as well as the impacts of treatment, which, of course, is a major advantage."

The Torrance team reported that the "use of the novel catheter resulted in a reduction in CAUTIs with our lowest rate seen in the past 1.5 years." Both abstracts can be viewed in Critical Care Medicine: January 2022 - Volume 50 - Issue 1

Joe Urban, Potrero Medical CEO, stated "While the findings are extremely exciting, they are not a surprise. Our mission is to digitize vital information from the kidney and bladder and give early warning signals at the bedside. Precisely monitoring urine output and intra-abdominal pressure is made possible by Active Drain Line Clearance and a design that addresses the key risk factors associated with CAUTI. Urban further commented, "publications such as these, along with sentiments from our rapidly expanding list of customers, reinforce that we are well on our way to achieving our mission of transforming healthcare."

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a personalized medicine platform transforming patient care through precision fluid management and analytics that offer clinical decision support by providing precise data from the kidney to health care providers so they can take steps to address the progression of critical conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI). Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com .

