RealTruck creates strategic advisory team with marquee sports stars

Online retailer partners with investors including Dak Prescott, George Kittle, CJ McCollum to leverage insights and expertise

OCALA, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, the online destination retailer of U.S.-made aftermarket truck parts and accessories, announced its first-ever advisory team, made up of seven elite professional athletes who are also investors in the company. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans), Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles), Dustin Brown (Los Angeles Kings), Byron Jones (Miami Dolphins) and Beau Allen (Super Bowl LII Champion) joined the RealTruck team through their November 2021 investments in partnership with Patricof Co, a highly specialized private investment and advisory platform for professional athletes.

“We’re pleased to announce RealTruck’s new strategic advisory team,” said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer. “This group of athletes are all savvy and hands-on investors and, beyond bringing their successful experiences from the field, court and arena to life for our team, they all will add unique consumer and business insights providing a ton of value to our organization as shareholders.” (PRNewswire)

"Over the years, I have worked with Patricof Co to build a strong portfolio of investments that I believe in and fully support," shared two-time Pro Bowl Quarterback Dak Prescott. "I try to be as active as I can with these companies and look to add value in different ways. By joining the RealTruck athlete advisory team, I hope to have a meaningful impact on all aspects of the business, both forward facing and behind the scenes."

The athlete investors on the advisory team will be closely involved with multiple aspects of RealTruck's operations by engaging in quarterly meetings with the company's top executives. They will have behind-the-scenes access to the inner workings of the company, providing valuable insights on how to position RealTruck's products to enthusiast consumers and expanding the reach of the brand further into mainstream sports and lifestyle markets.

"Teamwork is crucial when it comes to success on the field. Since investing in RealTruck, I have been incredibly impressed with how the company operates—they truly function as a team," said George Kittle, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end. "I am proud to join the RealTruck athlete advisory team, and I look forward to spending more time with leadership to help further solidify their best-in-class reputation."

RealTruck not only sells over a million curated truck parts and accessories, but also focuses on inspiring people to live the RealTruck brand and get out in "The Real," i.e., to get outside and enjoy the elements through sports and recreation.

About RealTruck

Based in Ocala, Fla., RealTruck® is a Truck Hero company with over 300 employees. RealTruck.com is the digital hub for truck owners who want to outfit their vehicles for real life. Founded in 1997, RealTruck is celebrating 25 years of serving the needs of truck owners across the United States. For more information, visit realtruck.com.

About Truck Hero, Inc.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Truck Hero® design, develops, manufactures, and sells a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep® brand vehicles, and cars, with market-leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero's product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep parts, and off-road accessories. Truck Hero's industry-leading family of brands includes Alloy USA®, AMP Research®, A.R.E.®, Auto Ventshade®, BAK Industries®, BACKRACK®, BedRug®, Belmor®, Bushwacker®, Extang®, Husky Liners®, LUND®, N-FAB®, OMIX™, Rampage Products®, Retrax®, RoadWorks®, Roll-N-Lock®, Rugged Liner®, RuggedRidge®, Stampede™, Superlift®, Tonno Pro®, TruXedo®, UnderCover®, and online retailer, RealTruck®. All the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and innovation leaders. For more information, visit truck-hero.com.

About Patricof Co.

Patricof Co (P/Co) is a highly specialized private investment platform designed to meet the unique business needs and opportunities of professional athletes. P/Co optimizes athletes' direct private investment strategy through a combination of personalized services and a proprietary co-investment process. Their client service practice creates an investing advantage, allowing P/Co to secure allocations in highly competitive, blue-chip growth and private equity and real estate investment opportunities.

