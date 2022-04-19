Sator Provides Six-Week Growth Update of its Orca Liquidity Pool

Blockchain, engagement, staking and NFT platform continues to grow with liquidity pool

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sator.io a community-first Web3 content engagement platform, today announced its six-week update for the SAO / USDC liquidity pool that is listed on Orca – the decentralized automated exchange where users can swap assets, provide liquidity and earn yields. By depositing the platform's native SAO token into the liquidity pool, token holders are actively contributing to the growth of the Sator ecosystem by providing the underlying collateral needed to facilitate active SAO trading.

(PRNewswire)

Originating as a crypto-enabled TV engagement platform, Sator's Media3.0 platform is democratizing mainstream content for crypto and non-crypto users alike. Its Solana-based NFT marketplace offers NFTs as a service and operates as an in-house NFT studio. Through NFTs, reward-based trivia games, and its metaverse (Satorverse); the ecosystem provides content producers with more opportunities to capitalize on content and reach a larger audience.

Isla Perfito, CEO of Sator, commented on the news, "By creating access points for users to interact with linear multimedia content in the metaverse while also rewarding users for consumption, Sator aligns interests on a global scale and its cryptocurrency integration provides financial rewards for all community members. When looking at a decentralized trading platform our decision to contract with Orca made sense because utilizing a double-dip partner provides the greatest benefit for our users and because we wanted to offer a non-intimidating revenue opportunity. The pool is far more simplistic and allows for easier adoption."

The SAO / USDC liquidity pool allows SAO holders to actively participate in the growth of the platform. To participate, users stake SAO and USDC tokens in the pool and earn rewards for providing liquidity to the ecosystem. The total value locked (TVL) in the pool reached a high of $834,770.37 and ended the six-week period with $512,998.03 in TVL. Sator users and SAO holders can connect to Orca through a variety of Solana compatible wallets such as Phantom, Sollet.io, Math Wallet and Coin98.

"We are always on the lookout for metaverse projects who would like to join the Orca ecosystem. We welcome the arrival of the SAO/USDC Double-Dip pool on Orca," stated Boaz Shoshan, communications strategist for Orca.

Sator has grown significantly since its 2021 inception and is now expanding beyond television to include music, movies, sports, and other entertainment mediums. The platform has also added new features, such as in-app staking, wallet services, increased access to SAO through liquidity pool offerings and the integration of new Solana-compatible wallets. The expansion of Sator's products and services further incentivizes content creators, contributors and users to participate in the community, while also doubling down on the platform's commitment to providing additional value to all active participants.

"We had a vision to build at the intersection of the enormous global content and hyper-growth blockchain markets and we can't onboard strategic media partners fast enough," said Chris Martin, president, and co-founder of Sator. "The future holds open-source community development for growing individual use cases for SAO."

To participate in the SAO / USDC liquidity pool, visit: https://www.orca.so/pools

About Sator

Sator is a decentralized app that allows users to earn NFTs, tokens and other rewards for simply watching their favorite TV shows. The blockchain-based platform allows TV viewers and distributors to build a community together. Users can tune into Sator-activated shows and use the app on a separate device to earn rewards with its native token, $SAO. Leveraging the strengths of multiple blockchain technologies including Ethereum and Solana, Sator allows entertainment series to engage with audiences by using bespoke NFTs and automating tech-enabled in-home viewer participation. To get started, you can download the app on iOS and Android, available at SATOR.io.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Blood

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Sator)

+1 917 765 1442

satorpr@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sator.io