Bunnyshell raises an additional $4M

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunnyshell , the leading Environment-as-a-Service (EaaS) platform, announced today that it had raised $4M in additional funding. The investment from Early Game Ventures (EGV) and RocaX Ventures will be primarily used for expansion into the US market. Additionally, Bunnyshell announced the appointment of Shani Shoham as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Bunnyshell creates production replicas, no matter how complex the architecture and what services are used. It automatically spins up new environments with every pull request as part of the software release cycle, for development, testing, demo or for deployment of private applications in customers' clouds.

Historically, developers would develop their code on imperfect replicas of a production environment, resulting in multiple defects in staging and pre-production and leading to bottlenecks in merging code and refactoring. Engineering teams would experience drift, since configuration updates would apply to new environments while developers continued to work on old versions. With Bunnyshell, developers can develop and test their code as close to production as possible, reducing rollbacks and enabling more frequent releases. Bunnyshell automatically applies the changes to existing environments seamlessly so an entire engineering team is always using the latest version.

The company will use this extended investment to expand its US operation, including hiring Shani Shoham as its Chief Revenue Officer to lead its sales, marketing and customer success teams. Shani was previously founder and CEO of 21 Labs, which was acquired by Perforce Software, as well as the President of Testim.io, which was acquired by Tricentis.

Alin Dobra, CEO of Bunnyshell, said "The complexity of today's software architecture makes managing environments a complex process that requires multiple DevOps engineers. We established Bunnyshell so that developers can focus on delivering code and organizations can ship faster. Shani brings a wealth of experience in building scalable go-to-market organizations and taking DevOps products from individual developers to enterprise tools.Shani's addition to the team will set the company on a path to be the category leader"

"Having worked with CTOs and VPs of Engineering in prior roles, I've seen the challenges of managing environments first hand, so when Bunnyshell reached out to me, I was immediately interested. Developers spend close to a fifth of their time managing environments and it was a bottleneck for many of my customers. EaaS is a painkiller for any organization, no matter the vertical. As long as you have a containerized application you will value from Bunnyshell's EaaS platform", said Shani Shoham.

