Real Good Foods Offering Exclusive Access to New Products, Merchandise and Gift Cards to Qualified Shareholders

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced a new rewards program exclusively for shareholders through TiiCKER.

Qualified shareholders owning Real Good Foods stock can redeem bundled perks featuring their nutritious meal products, free shipping, special access to the Real Good Foods merchandise in their Shareholder Store and Visa Gift cards. Perks are available at TiiCKER.com/RGF and can be redeemed when a shareholder creates a TiiCKER account and connects their brokerage. In addition to rewarding shareholders with free perks, Real Good Foods will now be able to directly communicate and engage with their investors.

"Community has and will always be our number one priority at Real Good Foods," said Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of Real Good Foods. "Our community relationships have grown our brand and propelled our products to over 16,000 stores nationwide. We are pleased to announce our partnership with TiiCKER, which will allow us to directly connect and build relationships with our community of investors and give them exclusive real-good rewards—because as a community-focused brand, we want to give back to those who support us the most."

"TiiCKER offers Real Good Foods a first-ever way to verify, reward and engage with their growing shareholder base—and attract new investors to their company," said Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Most consumers have no idea that the brands they love are publicly traded and they can earn rewards for owning stock. We want Real Good Foods' shareholders to taste how rewarding our mutual mission of brand loyalty and fostering community can be."

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading and custom articles and content. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers.

