Senior Market Sales® (SMS) Creates First-of-Its-Kind Lead Acquisition Platform

OMAHA, Neb., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), a leading insurance marketing organization serving more than 70,000 independent health and wealth agents across the country, has developed and released Client Stream® Lead Exchange, a revolutionary lead acquisition platform.

Client Stream Lead Exchange lets agents choose their price point, the type of leads they want, and when to receive them.

"Client Stream Lead Exchange represents a game changer for agents who are frustrated with the lead-buying process," said SMS Senior Vice President of Med Solutions, Dwane McFerrin. "Every day we talk to agents who feel like they're paying too much for leads or that the leads they're getting aren't quality. Client Stream Lead Exchange is the answer to both those concerns."

"Client Stream Lead Exchange is different than any other lead acquisition platform currently available," McFerrin said, "because it's a true exchange where lead vendors can sell and agents can buy leads using a unique bidding system that takes the guesswork and frustration out of buying leads. It allows agents to buy leads from multiple pre-screened vendors on an online platform."

With Client Stream Lead Exchange, participating agents are given the freedom to choose their price point, the type of leads they want and when they want to receive them.

In addition, Client Stream Lead Exchange is integrated with Lead Advantage Pro®. Lead Advantage Pro is a proprietary tool from SMS that lets agents take prospects from lead to enrollment in one place. It provides opportunity to help agents make sales online and over the phone, as well as in person. With this latest integration, agents can have their Client Stream Lead Exchange leads automatically populate into Lead Advantage Pro for maximum streamlining of the lead-to-enrollment process.

"Agents who use Client Stream Lead Exchange and Lead Advantage Pro together will be in optimal position to save time, make more money and put their business in a position of distinction," McFerrin said. "Only agents contracted through SMS have the option to use Client Stream Lead Exchange and Lead Advantage Pro. It's exclusive."

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales is a national insurance marketing organization, representing top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 70,000 independent insurance agents rely on Senior Market Sales for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, Senior Market Sales is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

Contact:

Dan Trumblee

1.402.343.3689

dtrumblee@seniormarketsales.com

