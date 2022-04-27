Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) Onboards KNPRE 1031 to Its Digital Platform

1031 DST Sponsor is Leveraging AIX Platform to Automate Subscription Document Process, Leading to Higher Levels of Transparency, Better Advisor Experiences, and Reduced NIGOs

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) , the platform making it easy to buy, own, and sell alternative investments, has onboarded KNPRE 1031, a member of the Keystone National Properties Family of Companies (KNPRE), to the AIX platform. KNPRE 1031 is a New York-based sponsor specializing in 1031/DST investments. Being part of the AIX platform gives KNPRE the opportunity to marry its values as a company with the seamless experience that advisors and their investors receive when working with AIX.

Founded in 2016 by Mike Packman, KNPRE is a sponsor of tax-advantaged and impact real estate investments for accredited investors. The AIX partnership opens the path for the sponsor to move its 1031/DST product offerings onto the AIX platform providing greater automation, higher levels of transparency, enhanced advisor experiences, and reduced NIGOs.

When Packman started KNPRE, it was with ultra-high-net-worth and family office investors. Exceptional customer service was paramount. Moving into the independent broker-dealer space, the sponsor wanted to provide the same level of service. To accomplish this, investing in technology like AIX allows them to scale what was a manual, white glove service without adding significant overhead.

"AIX gives KNPRE 1031 the ability to transform a manual process rife with human error and help advisors process business efficiently – getting investors admitted, and advisors paid faster. Completing investor paperwork is not an enjoyable process for advisors or investors, so to be able to add clarity and make the process easier is a win for all parties," notes Brad West, COO, AIX. "Sponsors need to communicate the value of the platform to drive adoption. KNPRE created messaging for their selling group that shares what they stand to gain when using AIX to process subscription documents. They are also targeting key advisors with personal calls to describe their new process to drive adoption. The ease and speed with which these investments can now be processed is an additional selling point and elevates the advisor experience."

KNPRE 1031 is another AIX client that recognizes the value delivered through the platform. "The time our team spent doing manual processes and manual reconciliation and tracking can now be done in a highly automated way," notes Heidi Wheatley, Managing Director, KNPRE. "All data points, signatures, and documents can be collected in one online workflow – a stark contrast to the 'old school' back-and-forth with various parties to collect information and signatures in order to complete a transaction."

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is an end-to-end digital platform purpose-built to improve the processes related to buying, owning, and selling alternative investments. AIX's technology reduces friction, mitigates risk, and creates value across all alternative investing stakeholder groups - wealth managers, asset managers, custodians, transfer agents, and fund administrators. By evolving beyond documents to make data the connective tissue between alternative investment players, AIX makes it easier to conduct business and accelerate industry growth. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aix-alternative-investment-exchange .

