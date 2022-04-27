InventHelp Inventors Develop Pillow for Side Sleepers (BPL-106)

PITTSBURGH , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to facilitate a side sleeping position more comfortably," said one of two inventors, from Belleville, Mich., "so we invented the SIDE SLEEPER SIDE KICK. Our design would offer arm support to reduce the discomfort associated with sleeping on one's side. It also enhances knee comfort and it helps to prevent wrinkles."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique pillow accessory for better supporting the body of a side sleeper. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional pillows. As a result, it encourages proper body and spine alignment and it helps to prevent back, neck, shoulder, hip and knee pain. It also prevents the knees from rubbing together and it helps to prevent wrinkles on face. The invention features a novel and ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who sleep on their sides and individuals who would like to prevent wrinkles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

