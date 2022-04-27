Sony Launches FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II Smaller and Lighter Lens; Learn More Info at B&H Photo

Photography News: Sony has introduced the second generation of its G Master f/2.8 standard zoom, featuring a more compact design, faster AF, and improved optics

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II lens, the second-generation G Master f/2.8 standard zoom featuring a revised design and improved performance. Most notably, this new version is 22% lighter and 18% smaller than the previous edition, making it a much more portable and nimble option while still retaining the versatility of the 24-70mm zoom range and bright f/2.8 maximum aperture.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II Lens

Key Features

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

22% Lighter, 18% Smaller than Previous

XA and Super ED Elements

Nano AR Coating II and Fluorine Coating

Four XD Linear AF Motors, Floating Focus

Aperture De-Click and Lock Switches

Zoom Smoothness Switch

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Eleven-Blade Circular Diaphragm

The optics have also received an update, offering resolution and bokeh to rival the quality of a G Master prime. A new Nano AR Coating II has been applied, which is more adept at reducing flare when working in strong lighting conditions. Also, the iris has been upgraded to 11 blades, which also contributes to a smoother, rounder bokeh that's ideal for shallow depth of field work.

In terms of focusing performance, a new XD Linear system replaces the former DDSSM system for faster and more responsive performance. This system uses four separate focusing motors for reliable focusing throughout the zoom range, and internal focusing also contributes to snappier focus speeds and easier handling. Another update on the focusing front is the use of a floating focus mechanism, which offers consistent image quality throughout the focusing range, which now begins at 8.3" and has a maximum magnification of 0.32x.

Other positive consequences of the new AF system include a series of features for filmmakers, including minimized focus breathing and compatibility with the breathing compensation function on select Alpha and Cine-line cameras. The linear motors are also quieter, for silent focusing switching, and support Linear Response MF for natural manual focus control.

Finally, the body of the lens has also received significant updates, most notably the smaller and lighter overall build. Other nuanced updates round out the handling of the lens, including a new manual aperture ring for tactile exposure control. This ring can be de-clicked for smooth, silent iris pulls or locked in the A position for camera-based aperture adjustment. Two programmable focus hold buttons are on the barrel, along with a focus mode switch and a new zoom smoothness switch to change the tension of the zoom ring rotation. This Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II lens is still weather sealed, including rubber gaskets at each seam and a front fluorine coating, and the lens now also ships with a new lens hood that incorporates a window for adjusting rotating filters.

