Trive Capital Real Estate Completes Acquisition of Med Main

Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

DALLAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital Real Estate is excited to announce its acquisition of Med Main, a 338-unit multifamily property in Houston's Medical Center submarket. This acquisition was completed in partnership with Aspen Oak Capital Partners ("Aspen Oak"), a Dallas-based owner/operator with deep experience in the multifamily market.

Located minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Med Main is a 2020-constructed, class AA community offering incredible access to of the area's dynamic employment hubs. The property's highly desirable community amenities include a resort-style pool and outdoor entertainment space, a penthouse level sky lounge, a two-story fitness center, and coworking space. The property also offers direct access to Interstate 610, Houston's inner loop highway.

"This acquisition is truly representative of our investment approach – a unique opportunity sourced off-the-run alongside a long-standing relationship with a clear path to value-creation. We have a unique opportunity to add value to our investment and the community through hands-on asset management. We are thrilled to partner with Aspen Oak and own this high-quality product in a market with tremendous job growth," said Troy Daniel, Founding Partner of Trive Capital Real Estate.

"Trive's real estate equity strategy focuses on executing with trusted partners on value-add opportunities with strong growth drivers. Med Main is a great fit, aligning well with each component of our overall strategy," added Conner Searcy, Managing Partner of Trive Capital.

Trive Capital Real Estate focuses on investing in stabilized acquisition, value-add repositioning, and ground-up development opportunities through both joint venture relationships and on a direct basis. Trive's philosophy is centered around creating value at the asset level through a hands-on, collaborative approach.

About Trive
Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with over $4 billion in regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations

