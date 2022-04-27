Wilmington Trust Adds Skip Stern as Senior Private Banker to New York City Office

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, said today that Skip Stern has been hired as a senior private banker in its New York City office.

In his role, Stern is responsible for helping to meet the complex financial needs of clients throughout New York City, Long Island, and the Tri-State region. He provides strategic advice, highly personalized service, and tailored credit and banking solutions. As a senior private banker, Stern provides the following M&T Bank services: bridge financing, residential and investment real estate financing, and specialized asset-backed facilities secured by investments, art, yachts, and aircraft. In addition, he coordinates a broad range of expertise and resources through the Wilmington Trust Wealth Management team, namely investment management, planning, trust, and family office services.

Stern's hire is one of many that Wilmington Trust has recently announced across its business units. The firm has also committed to add a significant number of new professionals, broadening its expertise, and will be doubling the number of client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"Welcoming Skip to our team in New York City is exciting and speaks to our growth," said Jon Coppola, Head of Private Banking for Wilmington Trust. "Skip's experience with clients on Long Island and in New York City is valuable as we continue to expand our reach in the communities we serve."

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Stern was a director and senior custom credit executive at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for over 11 years, assisting financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients. He previously served as a senior vice president/senior banking advisor at Wachovia Bank/Wachovia Securities providing similar services. Earlier in his career, Stern worked at CIBC as a managing director in asset-backed securitizations, commercial aircraft and airline financing, leasing and export credit financing, and private placements. He began his financial services career in equity research at Paine Webber.

"I am excited to be joining Wilmington Trust and serving clients in New York City and Long Island," said Stern. "The private banking needs of clients can change with current and future events, and to be in a trusted position to provide those services is an important component in a client's wealth journey."

Stern holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA in finance from Columbia's Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA® charterholder and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities licenses.

Stern is active in alumni affairs at Harvard, serving as a subcommittee chair and admissions alumni interviewer, and is co-chair of his graduating class's Participation Committee for fundraising. He also volunteers for his local Community Chest and solicits charitable donations for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. For more than a decade, Stern was chair of the Soccer Advisory Committee of North Hempstead and director of the North Hempstead Cup Columbus Day Soccer Tournament.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Pat Fitzgibbons, Senior Public Relations Manager, Wilmington Trust

Pfitzgibbons@mtb.com

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

This publication is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of investment strategies based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs.

Investments: • Are NOT FDIC Insured • Have NO Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

Private banking is the marketing name for an offering of M&T Bank deposit and loan products and services.

CFA® Institute marks are trademarks owned by the Chartered Financial Analyst® Institute.

©2022 M&T Bank and its affiliates and subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilmington Trust) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilmington Trust