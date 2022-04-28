Exxact Corporation Offers NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, now offers solutions that support NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise, which fundamentally transforms complex design workflows for organizations of any scale. NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise is an end-to-end 3D collaboration and true-to-reality simulation platform that connects design teams, their 3D assets, and software tools, enabling diverse workgroups to collaborate on a single 3D project simultaneously.

The foundation of Omniverse is Pixar's Universal Scene Description (USD), which is an open-source 3D file framework that is easily extensible and was developed for the film industry to simplify content creation and interchange assets between different industry software tools, enabling collaboration across globally spread teams. Now, it is widely adopted across industries, with growing support among top design content creation tools like Trimble SketchUp, McNeel & Associates Rhino, Autodesk Maya and 3ds Max, Revit, Epic Games Unreal Engine, and more. With high-performance acceleration from NVIDIA RTX™ technology, the Omniverse Enterprise platform simplifies and supercharges today's 3D workflows with the power of NVIDIA technologies, such as ray tracing, simulation, and material libraries.

NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise is able to help the media and entertainment industry overcome challenges of growing demand for high-quality content from a globally distributed workforce, as well as the need for constant media releases and refreshes to satisfy an increasing streaming services subscriber base. Omniverse Enterprise gives design teams the ability to create, iterate, and collaborate on assets using a variety of creative applications to deliver real-time results. The platform has also proven advantageous in architecture, engineering, and construction to translate and composite data to create and quickly iterate on ideas for concept designs. In addition to powering 3D collaboration, Omniverse Enterprise enables speedy design reviews with accurate visualizations from almost any device, allowing stakeholders and clients to effectively give feedback and minimize the number of review cycles. Projects are kept on track and the approval process is accelerated.

"As an expert in leveraging the performance of NVIDIA GPUs for purpose-built systems and a supplier of NVIDIA-Certified Systems, it was only natural for Exxact to support NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise so teams of any scale, from small workgroups to teams spread out across the globe, can collaborate remotely in real time and quickly bring ideas to life," said Andrew Nelson, Vice President of Technology at Exxact Corporation. "With many teams now working remotely, Exxact wanted to provide solutions that could bring teams together no matter where in the world they were and have them feel no different than if they were physically sitting next to each other, running graphics-intensive applications without sacrificing performance."

"Exxact is an NVIDIA-Certified Systems supplier with the skills and experience necessary to provide powerful GPU workstations and servers for visualization, rendering, and AI," said Sandeep Gupte, Senior Director of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. "With Exxact solutions now supporting Omniverse Enterprise, engineers and designers can be confident that they have the performance to accelerate their workflows to keep up with industry demands, while simultaneously connecting their globally dispersed teams."

Exxact solutions with Omniverse Enterprise are compatible with top industry and visualization software, and are scalable with options for individuals up to enterprise-level applications. In addition to workstation and server solutions running the latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs to support Omniverse Enterprise, Exxact also offers a developer workstation to help users get started and familiar with set up and development. Learn more by clicking here.

About Exxact Corporation

Founded in 1992, Exxact is an ISO-certified provider of audio-visual solutions for 3D visualization, video wall, digital signage, and media playback. Exxact also develops and manufactures innovative computing appliances that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for life sciences, HPC, big data, and cloud applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables its customers to solve complex computing challenges and improve resource utilization to maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com.

