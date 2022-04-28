Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Energy IT and OT Systems Will Grow to Nearly $23 Billion by 2030

Market barriers include cost, existing data silos, and poor data quality



BOULDER, Colo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the market for 12 different utility information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems, as well as four segments of data analytics. It includes regional spending projections and spending segment breakouts over the next decade.

Utilities are in the middle of multiple paradigm shifts amidst the digital transformation and proliferation of distributed energy resources (DER). This has led to the expansion of low-cost sensors throughout transmission and distribution (T&D) networks. Advanced IT and OT systems are needed to process these unprecedented levels of data. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global market for energy IT and OT systems is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% through 2030 to $22.9 billion.

"The proliferation of renewable energy and DER is simultaneously facilitating the need for more advanced software platforms to enable dynamic, flexible, and decentralized grid networks," says Michael Kelly, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "As more distributed generation is added to electricity systems, evolving the software tools that help to manage their interactions on the system has been of increasing importance to utilities and vendors."

Despite numerous factors supporting the market for energy IT and OT solutions, several barriers to more rapid deployment by utilities remain. IT and OT system deployments require extensive product investments and integration efforts for both software and communications. In addition, many utilities have siloed the different segments of their businesses, resulting in a non-integrated IT and OT solutions framework. Finally, to adapt to the complex operating environment, utilities must further invest in data integrity, most notably connectivity model correction and accuracy, according to the report.

