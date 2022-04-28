JinkoSolar Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

Significant year-over-year growth in revenues and module shipments.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, we became the first in the industry to reach the delivery milestone of a total 100GW of solar modules.

High-efficiency N-Type monocrystalline silicon solar cell sets new world record with maximum conversion efficiency of 25.7%.

16GW N-type cells capacity in Hefei and Jianshan production facilities ramped up smoothly, with cells mass production efficiency exceeding 24.6%.

The overall impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on production and operations should be short-term and controllable.

We reiterate our full year 2022 shipment guidance.

First Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights

Quarterly shipments were 8,390 MW (8,031 MW for solar modules, 359 MW for cells and wafers), total shipments down 13.4% sequentially, and up 56.7% year over year.

Total revenues were RMB14.76 billion ( US$2.33 billion ), down 9.9% sequentially and up 85.9% year over year. The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules. The year over year increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules.

Gross profit was RMB2.23 billion ( US$351.2 million ), down 15.8% sequentially and up 63.9% year over year.

Gross margin was 15.1%, compared with 16.1% in Q4 2021 and 17.1% in Q1 2021. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly attributable to an increase in the material cost of solar modules.

Net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd's ordinary shareholders was RMB28.9 million ( US$4.6 million ), compared with RMB239.5 million sequentially and RMB221.1 million year over year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB0.15 (US$0.02) and RMB0.15 (US$0.02) , respectively. This translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.60 (US$0.10) and RMB0.60 (US$0.10) , respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Leveraging our competitive advantages in supply chain management and a global network, we delivered solid results in the first quarter of 2022, with total revenues reaching RMB14.8 billion, a 86% increase year-over-year, and our quarterly shipments increased by 57% year-over-year to 8.4 GW. Despite a very challenging environment due to macro-economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions as a result of the resurgence of COVID-19 across the world, we continued to improve our in-house cost structure and our gross profit in the first quarter increased by more than 60% year-over-year.

"Polysilicon prices and shipping costs remained high and volatile during the quarter. Epidemic prevention and containment policies in China since March have resulted in logistics congestion and sharp reductions in transport capacity, which further increased cost pressures. To overcome these difficulties, we took early action to ensure ample reserves of raw materials as well as close cooperation and coordination of production, supply chain and sales in order to meet production and delivery timelines."

"In China, some projects have been delayed to some extent due to the supply chain imbalance and logistic disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 resurgence, but we continue to see solid demand for clean energy solutions. During the quarter, many Chinese provinces started to issue time-of-use tariff policies which have increased demand for distributed generation. For utility projects, consistently high prices along the supply chain convinced some customers to not wait any longer to start new projects. By the end of March, the bidding phases for more than 50GW of such projects had been completed."

"In Europe, the Russia-Ukraine war has highlighted the need for solar energy, with incremental demand expected within the year and further steady increases over time. We expect total global installations to reach about 250 GW in 2022 and distributed generation to make up a higher proportion of the energy mix in countries traditionally reliant on gas-fired and thermal power."

"Our 16 GW N-type production capacity successfully ramped up according to schedule. Currently, our mass-produced N-type cell conversion efficiency exceeds 24.6%. We are consistently investing in technology upgrades to increase cell efficiency and reduce costs. Recently, we set a new world record for our large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell with maximum conversion efficiency reaching 25.7%.There has been wide acceptance and demand for our N-type modules. We expect to increase our market share and profitability with gradual sales of premium N-type modules in the coming quarters."

"We believe that the impact of the pandemic on production and operations is temporary and the continuous release of polysilicon supplies will aid the industry's gradual recovery. We reiterate our guidance on total shipments for full year 2022. Taking into account our advantages in N-type cells and strong market demand, we plan to invest in the second phase of N-type cells with a total production capacity of approximately 16GW to improve our integrated capacity infrastructure. This gives us the confidence to increase our full-year 2022 guidance for annual production capacities of mono wafers, solar cells and modules to reach 55 GW, 55 GW and 60 GW, respectively. By applying the latest technology for mass production, we will continue to lead industry breakthroughs and achieve technical leadership among our peers."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were RMB14.76 billion (US$2.33 billion), a decrease of 9.9% from RMB16.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 85.9% from RMB7.94 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules due to the increasing demand of global market.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB2.23 billion (US$351.2 million), compared with RMB2.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB1.36 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross margin was 15.1% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 17.1% in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly attributable to an increase in the material cost of solar modules.

Income from Operations and Operating Margin

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB40.8 million (US$6.4 million), compared with RMB485.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB149.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 0.3% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.9% in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year decrease were mainly attributable to increase in the material cost of solar modules and share based compensations expenses in the first quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were RMB2.19 billion (US$344.8 million), an increase of 1.3% from RMB2.16 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 80.8% from RMB1.21 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to increases in shipping costs for solar modules and share based compensations expenses in the first quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses accounted for 14.8% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 13.2% (or 12.3% excluding impairment loss) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.2% (or 13.7% excluding impairment loss) in the first quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB162.2 million (US$25.6 million), an increase of 12.3% from RMB144.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3.6% from RMB156.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly due to an increase in the Company's interest-bearing debts.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the first quarter of 2022 was RMB305.3 million (US$48.2 million), compared with RMB109.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB130.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential and year over year increases were mainly attributable to an increase in the cash receipt of subsidies from local governments in China which are non-recurring, not refundable and with no conditions.

Exchange Gain and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB76.4 million (US$12.1 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net exchange loss of RMB10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net exchange loss of RMB26.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential and year over year increase was mainly attributable to a gain arising from foreign exchange forward contracts associated with the depreciation of the U.S. dollars and Euros against the RMB in the first quarter of 2022.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes") in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e. Binomial Model.

The Company recognized a loss from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB104.9 million (US$16.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a gain of RMB9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a gain of RMB414.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in the Company's stock price in the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2022, certain convertible senior notes remains US$69.25 million outstanding after converting US$15.75 million into ordinary shares

Concurrent with the issuance of the Notes in May 2019, the Company entered into a call option transaction with an affiliate of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The Company accounted for the call option transaction as freestanding derivative assets in its consolidated balance sheets, which is marked to market during each reporting period. The Company recorded nil in the first quarter of 2022, compared to nil in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a loss of RMB235.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. The change was primarily due to the Company exercising all the remaining call options using cash settlement in the third quarter of 2021.

Equity in Earnings of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and accounts for its investment using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in earnings of affiliated companies of RMB6.4 million (US$1.0 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared with earnings of RMB3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and earnings of RMB43.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The fluctuation of equity in earnings of affiliated companies primarily arose from change in fair value of interest rate swap recorded by an equity affiliate. The affiliated company terminated its interest swap arrangements in the first quarter of 2022. Hedge accounting was not applied for the derivative.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB71.0 million (US$11.2 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared with an income tax expense of RMB126.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an income tax expense of RMB52.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential decrease in tax expense was mainly due to lower profit generated compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Controlling Interests

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB75.3 million (US$11.9 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared with RMB84.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and RMB48.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to an increase of non-controlling interests after the Company's major subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd ("Jiangxi Jinko") completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and started trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board on January 26, 2022. After the IPO, the Company holds approximately 58.62% of Jiangxi Jinko. Ownership of non-controlling interests in Jiangxi Jinko increased from 26.72% to 41.38% due to the IPO.

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB28.9 million (US$4.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders of RMB239.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders of RMB221.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB0.15 (US$0.02) and RMB0.15 (US$0.02), respectively, during the first quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.26 and RMB1.04, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and RMB1.16 and RMB(0.90), respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.60 (US$0.10) and RMB0.60 (US$0.10), respectively in the first quarter of 2022; RMB5.02 and RMB4.16, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021; and RMB4.64 and RMB(3.61), respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.

Financial Position

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had RMB16.87 billion (US$2.66 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB8.92 billion as of December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB8.56 billion (US$1.35 billion), compared with RMB7.47 billion as of December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's inventories were RMB15.95 billion (US$2.52 billion), compared with RMB13.25 billion as of December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB27.46 billion (US$4.33 billion), of which RMB419.0 million(US$66.1 million) was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects, compared with RMB25.63 billion, of which RMB419.0 million was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects as of December 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments

Total shipments in the first quarter of 2022 were 8,390 MW, including 8,031 MW for solar module shipments and 359 MW for cell and wafer shipments.

Solar Products Production Capacity

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity was 40.0 GW, 40.0 GW (16.9 GW for N-type cells) and 50.0 GW, respectively.

Operations and Business Outlook Highlights

The overall impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on production and operations should be short-term and controllable. We heightened cooperation and coordination between our production，supply chain and sales teams to ensure production and delivery.

We reiterate our full year 2022 shipment guidance.

In light of growing demand for higher efficiency N-type products , and the smooth ramping up of our first phase of 16GW N-type cells production capacity, we plan to invest in the second phase of N-type cells with a total production capacity of approximately 16GW. Our in-house integrated capacity structure will be further improved. Leveraging on in-depth global marketing structure and localized service network, we are committed to bringing high-quality and efficient products to serve global customers.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects its total shipments to be in the range of 8.5 GW to 9.5 GW.

For full year 2022, the Company estimates its total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) to be in the range of 35.0 GW to 40.0 GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

JinkoSolar expects its annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 55.0 GW, 55.0 GW (including 32.9 GW N-type cells) and 60.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2022.

Recent Business Developments

In March 2022,JinkoSolar announced that it has delivered 100GW of solar modules globally. JinkoSolar is the first company in history to achieve this milestone.

In April 2022,JinkoSolar Delivers over 500,000 Ultra-efficiency Modules to one of the biggest Bifacial Projects in Europe .

In April 2022,JinkoSolar's Subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. Proposes 2021 Cash Dividend Plan to Its Annual Shareholders' Meeting For Approval.

In April 2022,JinkoSolar's Subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. Announces Certain Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for First Quarter 2022 .

In April 2022,JinkoSolar's High-efficiency N-Type Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell Sets New World Record with Maximum Conversion Efficiency of 25.7%.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 40.0 GW for mono wafers, 40.0 GW for solar cells, and 50.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2022.

JinkoSolar has 12 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of March 31, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Currency Convenience Translation

The conversion of Renminbi into U.S. dollars in this release, made solely for the convenience of the readers, is based on the noon buying rate in the city of New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of March 31, 2022, which was RMB6.3393 to US$1.00. No representation is intended to imply that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on Renminbi.

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except ADS and Share data)

For the quarter ended

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2022

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Revenues from third parties 7,940,050

16,361,236

14,727,499

2,323,206















Revenues from related parties 544

26,472

37,285

5,882















Total revenues 7,940,594

16,387,708

14,764,784

2,329,088















Cost of revenues (6,582,222)

(13,743,415)

(12,538,177)

(1,977,849)















Gross profit 1,358,372

2,644,293

2,226,607

351,239















Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing (614,856)

(1,117,473)

(1,384,467)

(218,394) General and administrative (363,872)

(776,137)

(656,413)

(103,547) Research and development (107,144)

(114,549)

(144,975)

(22,869) Impairment of long-lived assets (123,405)

(150,308)

-

- Total operating expenses (1,209,277)

(2,158,467)

(2,185,855)

(344,810)















Income from operations 149,095

485,826

40,752

6,429 Interest expenses, net (156,535)

(144,420)

(162,198)

(25,586) Subsidy income 130,315

109,636

305,296

48,159 Exchange loss (71,543)

(127,483)

6,383

1,007 Change in fair value of commodity futures -

-

486

77 Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 44,904

116,993

70,047

11,050 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option 179,104

9,540

(104,936)

(16,553) Other income/(expense), net 3,239

(2,865)

13,018

2,054 Income before income taxes 278,579

447,227

168,848

26,637 Income tax expenses (52,210)

(126,872)

(71,021)

(11,203) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 43,448

3,471

6,446

1,017 Net income 269,817

323,826

104,273

16,451 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (48,725)

(84,359)

(75,336)

(11,884) Net income attributable to JinkoSolar

Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 221,092

239,467

28,937

4,567















Net income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per share:













Basic 1.16

1.26

0.15

0.02 Diluted (0.90)

1.04

0.15

0.02















Net income/(loss) attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per ADS:













Basic 4.64

5.02

0.60

0.10 Diluted (3.61)

4.16

0.60

0.10















Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic 190,427,792

190,775,385

192,314,636

192,314,636 Diluted 205,142,801

205,838,968

192,578,950

192,578,950















Weighted average ADS outstanding:













Basic 47,606,948

47,693,846

48,078,659

48,078,659 Diluted 51,285,700

51,459,742

48,144,737

48,144,737















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME















Net income 269,817

323,826

104,273

16,451 Other comprehensive income/(loss):













-Foreign currency translation adjustments 89,001

(107,654)

(30,526)

(4,815) -Change in the instrument-specific credit risk 22,638

(15,948)

37,559

5,925 Comprehensive income 381,456

200,224

111,306

17,561 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (48,725)

(84,359)

(75,336)

(11,884) Comprehensive income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders 332,731

115,865

35,970

5,677

















JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

Dec 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2022

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 8,321,415

15,397,981

2,428,972 Restricted cash 602,044

1,476,451

232,904 Restricted short-term investments 9,261,918

11,834,741

1,866,885 Short-term investments 150,000

-

- Accounts receivable, net - related parties 29,417

69,944

11,033 Accounts receivable, net - third parties 7,471,103

8,557,801

1,349,960 Notes receivable, net - third parties 1,689,102

1,936,368

305,455 Advances to suppliers, net - third parties 1,536,155

3,091,968

487,746 Inventories, net 13,252,352

15,953,419

2,516,590 Forward contract receivables 73,532

70,849

11,176 Prepayments and other current assets, net - related parties 17,348

17,704

2,793 Prepayments and other current assets, net 2,435,056

3,118,845

491,986 Held-for-sale assets 684,631

701,047

110,587 Total current assets 45,524,073

62,227,118

9,816,087











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 1,204,697

1,223,417

192,989 Accounts receivable, net - third parties 27,624

27,876

4,397 Long-term investments 538,866

555,772

87,671 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,969,894

23,415,061

3,693,635 Land use rights, net 1,090,057

1,125,327

177,516 Intangible assets, net 55,484

64,820

10,225 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 628,592

611,846

96,516 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 438,270

422,487

66,646 Deferred tax assets 371,767

371,781

58,647 Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year 296,709

455,471

71,849 Other assets, net - related parties 3,292

22,020

3,474 Other assets, net - third parties 2,739,159

1,808,754

285,324 Investments in equity securities 95,000

95,000

14,986 Total non-current assets 27,459,411

30,199,632

4,763,875











Total assets 72,983,484

92,426,750

14,579,962











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable - related parties 15,863

-

- Accounts payable - third parties 6,799,854

6,705,535

1,057,772 Notes payable - third parties 12,072,223

19,253,549

3,037,173 Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 1,240,791

1,207,533

190,484 Advances from third parties 5,914,354

5,009,661

790,255 Income tax payable 214,856

183,476

28,943 Other payables and accruals 4,844,077

6,359,974

1,003,262 Other payables due to related parties 2,230

1,774

280 Forward contract payables 2,659

1,390

219 Financing lease liabilities - current 194,939

199,420

31,458 Operating lease liabilities - current 62,515

66,045

10,418 Short-term borrowings from third parties,

including current portion of long-term bank

borrowings 13,339,367

13,949,985

2,200,556 Guarantee liabilities to related parties 2,500

2,430

383 Held-for-sale liabilities 553,234

563,966

88,963 Deferred revenue 200,000

-

- Total current liabilities 45,459,462

53,504,738

8,440,166











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 9,896,455

11,081,221

1,748,020 Convertible senior notes 1,098,736

1,172,143

184,901 Accrued warranty costs - non current 858,641

889,067

140,247 Financing lease liabilities 236,373

203,162

32,048 Operating lease liabilities 385,420

365,713

57,690 Deferred tax liability 183,003

183,003

28,868 Long-term Payables 568,495

575,455

90,776 Guarantee liabilities to related parties

- non current 9,642

9,066

1,430 Total non-current liabilities 13,236,765

14,478,830

2,283,980











Total liabilities 58,696,227

67,983,568

10,724,146











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000 shares

authorized, 193,770,753 and 198,142,693 shares issued as of

December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively) 26

27

4 Additional paid-in capital 5,617,923

9,282,472

1,464,274 Statutory reserves 700,244

700,244

110,461 Accumulated other comprehensive income (154,375)

(147,342)

(23,243) Treasury stock, at cost; 2,945,840 ordinary shares as of

December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 (43,170)

(43,170)

(6,810) Accumulated retained earnings 4,929,138

4,958,075

782,116











Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 11,049,786

14,750,306

2,326,802











Non-controlling interests 3,237,471

9,692,876

1,529,014











Total shareholders' equity 14,287,257

24,443,182

3,855,816











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 72,983,484

92,426,750

14,579,962













