Mint Eco Car Wash Receives Employer Patriot Awards from Office of the Secretary of Defense

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Eco Car Wash received the prestigious Patriot Award this month from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). To receive this award, Mint Eco had to be nominated by an employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve. The Patriot Award "reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed."

Mint Eco Car Wash received the Patriot Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense in a small ceremony at their newest location. Pictured from left to right: Rebecca Caspari, Angel Lantigua, Geoffrey Jervis, and Peter Caspari. (PRNewswire)

Mint Eco's Vice President of Recruitment and Development, Angel Lantigua, nominated Mint Eco Car Wash's co-founders, Geoffrey Jervis and Vic Monteleone for this award. Angel has served in the Florida National Guard for over 17 years in various roles, including as a recruiter. Recently, Angel has begun his transition out of the military and back into the civilian work force. As someone with extensive leadership experience and recruitment skills, he has helped grow the Mint Eco team since his arrival.

"Geoff and Vic have been extremely helpful with the transition from being full time active duty, to moving into a reserve capacity. I was looking for an organization that believed in the same kind of principles I have learned during my career so far—accountability, teamwork, integrity. Mint Eco has proven to be an employer that cares about their people, and cares about their community and country," quoted Angel Lantigua in his submitted nomination.

The ceremony took place at Mint Eco's newest location on Okeechobee Boulevard just West of the Turnpike, with representatives of the Office of the Secretary of Defense present to award the certificates. Geoffrey Jervis, CEO of Mint Eco, shared with those present, "We live in the greatest country in the world, and this country was won with blood on a battlefield. We keep it that way through what the Department of Defense does daily, and we support that effort wholeheartedly. We want to thank all service members for their sacrifice. They will always have a job opportunity here with the Mint Eco family."

The awards were presented by Rebecca and Peter Caspari, Florida Directors of Employer Outreach for the Department of Defense ESGR program, who shared: "We want to say, 'thank you' to patriotic employers such as Mint Eco Car Wash for their support in letting their National Guard and Reserve Component service members leave their civilian job to do what they need to do with the Reserve and National Guard."

About Mint Eco:

Mint Eco Car Wash is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County, with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date. They were also recently voted "2022 Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County" by the Palm Beach Post.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County: Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/Turnpike, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, with plans to develop 50 more locations over the next several years. To learn more visit, www.mintecocarwash.com.

About ESGR:

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of Defense program that for 50 years has developed and promoted supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve and National Guard through outreach, recognition and educational opportunities. These initiatives increase the awareness of the value of hiring Reserve and National Guard service members and recognize the sacrifices of employers to support the service member and our national defense. To learn more about ESGR, visit our website at www.esgr.mil or contact us at 904-823-0336.

Media Contact:

Shannon Hunihan

Chief Marketing Officer

Shannonh@mintecocarwash.com

941-587-4965

Mint Eco Car Wash is taking a Fresh Approach to Washing Cars in Palm Beach County. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mint Eco Car Wash