NovaCHARGE Celebrates Significant Milestone in Florida Pilot Program of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaCHARGE, a leader in Electric Vehicle (EV) charging hardware, software, and cloud-based charger administration, today announced that it has completed the successful deployment of 627 EV charger ports for Duke Energy Florida's "Park & Plug" program.

As part of an agreement with the Florida Public Service Commission, Duke Energy launched its "Park & Plug" program in 2018 to expand access to EV charging stations in public spaces and roadways across the state and continue efforts to offer customers innovative technology, clean energy, and greater reliability. NovaCHARGE was selected as the prime contractor by Duke Energy, delivering a complete EV charging solution.

NovaCHARGE was responsible for delivery of a complete turnkey EV charging solution in a wide variety of easily accessible locations across Florida:

182 public level-2 charger at local Retail Locations

52 DC Fast Chargers in Public Locations

220 level-2 chargers in Multi-unit Dwellings

173 level-2 charges in Workplaces

The DC Fast Chargers (DCFCs) were installed in strategic locations that connect major and key secondary corridors and evacuation routes in Florida. Helda Rodriguez, President of NovaCHARGE, states, "We are ecstatic to be a part of this crucial addition to Florida's EV infrastructure and to be involved with Duke's commitment to accelerate EV adoption and sustainability."

Over the multi-year project, NovaCHARGE delivered high-quality deployments of its highly regarded NC7000 and NC8000 networked chargers. The company leveraged its vast experience in complex deployments to deliver EV charging in select major traffic corridors and municipal locations. NovaCHARGE deployed its real-time ChargeUP EV Administrative Cloud Network, supporting both NovaCHARGE Level-2 and DCFC solutions from major vendors, to give drivers a world-class experience and host-site administrators comprehensive remote administrative control, robust reporting, and unrivaled scalability.

NovaCHARGE, Inc., founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized technology manufacturer and turnkey systems integrator of electric vehicle (EV) hardware and cloud software. NovaCHARGE offers innovative EV charging solutions and boasts open standards, in both its next generation ChargeUP Network and NC7000 and NC8000 level-2 hardware lines. As a leading provider of EV networked charging solutions, NovaCHARGE has architected successful deployments for thousands of businesses across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit www.NovaCHARGE.net.

