Pideka SAS Receives European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification and Readies for Export

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Pideka SAS in Bogota, Colombia has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) by the Chief Pharmaceutical Inspectorate in Poland, Główny Inspektor Farmaceutyczny (GIF) for its indoor cannabis manufacturing operation and general finishing steps to produce raw cannabis flower as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for manufacturing pharmaceutical cannabis products for medical applications.

EU GMP certification permits Pideka to export EU GMP certificated pharmaceutical grade THC dry flower cannabis flower and derivatives to distributors and importers in Europe and other international markets that accept EU GMP certification.

"This certification recognizes that Pideka meets the quality standards and production, handling, storage and packaging guidelines for psychoactive cannabis flower cannabis which is required by the EU and other international markets for the importation of our medical cannabis", said Borja San De Madrid, interim CEO. Our regulatory, operation and quality control teams spent two and half years working with GIF preparing and submitting the licensing dossiers and completing the valuations and audits establishing Pideka as the only indoor THC cultivation facility in Latin America to have received EU GMP certification adding to its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and ISO 9001:2015 certification credentials.

Pideka is moving quickly to ramp up its annual production to 10.8 tons of psychoactive cannabis flower and secure forward sale contracts from leading global cannabis operators with the aim to be a leading pharmaceutical supplier for psychoactive cannabis flower" said Mr. Sanz de Madrid.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is multi-national operator with a medical grade indoor cultivation facility and laboratory (Pideka) in Colombia which holds GMP-PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications, and retail operations in California.

