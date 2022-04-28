PLM Earns New Jersey Top Workplace Award in 2022

NEWARK, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing, a leader in technology-driven fleet management solutions for refrigerated trailers, is honored to win the New Jersey Top Workplace Award in 2022. This is the third consecutive year PLM has earned this recognition.

"PLM is honored to be named a NJ Top Workplace for the third consecutive year," noted Keith Shipp , President and CEO.

The award is based on anonymous surveys sent to all NJ-based employees to determine a company's commitment to their staff, customers, and mission. The survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, and the results reflect employees' satisfaction with their employer.

"PLM is honored to again earn distinction as a New Jersey Top Workplace," commented Keith Shipp, President and CEO. "This year we celebrate our 50th Anniversary, and I attribute this accomplishment to our team and their phenomenal dedication. PLM will introduce in the near-term new technology to support our customers' unique cold supply chain demands, which would not have been possible without our extraordinary employees."

With over 30 locations nationwide, PLM has nearly 150 employees, with 60 based in the Newark state-of-the-art fleet solutions center. Among recent product launches, PLM has introduced Zero Emissions trailers, the only California state approved refrigerated units for multi and single temperature applications. In the past year, the company launched PLM TrustLink™, a comprehensive, cloud IoT management platform that provides real-time, track and trace capabilities for the sensitive cold supply chain.

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet, LLC d/b/a PLM Trailer Leasing ("PLM") is the largest nation-wide, technology-driven company dedicated to the refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Its fleet management and cloud-based data solutions support PLM's focus on creating flexible and customer-specific solutions to reduce costs and drive productivity for businesses nationwide. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM is recognized as the only nationwide company that is dedicated to exclusively leasing, renting, and maintaining comprehensive management of over 12,000 refrigerated trailers. PLM's services include new trailer leasing, new trailer design and OEM ordering, short term leasing of existing trailers, flexible rental options, onsite maintenance, emergency breakdown service, GPS, and temperature management, and even lifecycle cost savings for its customers.

