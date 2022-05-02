InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for Microwaves (OSK-109)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new microwave that could increase convenience and versatility when being installed within a kitchen," said an inventor, from Vassalboro, Maine, "so I invented the RIGHT HANDED MICROWAVE DOOR. My design enables the microwave to be positioned in more locations within a kitchen."

The invention provides a more effective means of storing and utilizing a microwave oven. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional microwave oven designs. As a result, it would reduce or eliminate the limitations associated with positioning a microwave and it could increase convenience. The invention features a versatile design with a lighted control panel that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it would have a power rating of at least 1000 watts.

