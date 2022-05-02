TMGcore, Inc. - The Home of Immersion - launches its single-phase immersion-cooled high-performance computing solution, ComputeCore.

PLANO, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMGcore is proud to announce the launch of its single-phase, immersion-cooled, high-performance computing solution, ComputeCore. ComputeCore is the most advanced single-phase computing solution on the market. "Form factor meets efficiency with this new 48U offering. Our science-driven expertise as The Home of Immersion allows us to bring to market holistic solutions. ComputeCore has the science and user-simplicity found nowhere else," says CEO, John-David Enright, Sr.

TMGcore brought ComputeCore from concept to reality with increased compute efficiencies in cooling, improved performance capabilities from a server agnostic standpoint, and the ability massively alter the cooling landscape for HPC needs and densities. ComputeCore is fluid agnostic and simple to maintain, with both on-premises unit monitoring and remote monitoring capabilities. From one executive dashboard, each data point of all units can be observed and optimized.

Single-phase immersion cooling computing with ComputeCore offers substantial environmental benefits over traditional data center infrastructure. ComputeCore is a silent operator – no noise from loud cooling fans. Further, ComputeCore does not require the costly setup of traditional data center infrastructure and allows for a variety of placement options to fit inside any location that needs high performance computing power.

ComputeCore can provide up to 200KW of computing power in just 26 square feet.

TMGcore is excited to announce the world reveal of the ComputeCore™ system at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas, NV.

About TMGcore®

TMGcore is an award-winning U.S-based provider of high-performance computing and mining solutions. Utilizing liquid immersion technology, TMGcore provides the most scientifically-advanced commercial grade hardware and software solutions enabling higher densities, better efficiencies, and lights out operations wherever compute or mining are needed, including on the edge. TMGcore has ground-breaking collaborations with OEMs to develop and commercialize the next generation of HPC and mining server technologies. For more information, visit www.tmgcore.com.

