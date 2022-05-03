Troy McGill Highway to be rededicated on May 10

New highway name will recognize Troy McGill as Medal of Honor Recipient

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stretch of Interstate 40 from Watt Road to the North Carolina state line will be renamed from the "Troy McGill Highway" to the "Troy McGill Medal of Honor Memorial Highway" with the dedication of a new sign on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial. Tennessee Senator Becky Massey and Medal of Honor Recipients Leroy Petry and Kyle White will be in attendance.

"I'm honored to have played a small role in letting the world know about a Medal of Honor Recipient right here in our backyard," said Sen. Massey. "Troy McGill's courage and valor are representative of the Volunteer spirit. We are grateful for his service as we are to all Tennessee veterans and active-duty servicemembers."

The new sign, which will recognize McGill as a Medal of Honor Recipient, will be located at the Watt Road exit. The legislation for the sign was sponsored by Sen. Massey.

Knoxville-native Sgt. Troy McGill served in the U.S. Army in World War II with Troop G, 5th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division. He posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his gallant actions on March 4, 1944 on Los Negros Island, Admiralty Group, where he courageously held his squad's position during an enemy attack and fought in hand-to-hand combat until he was killed. His actions inspired his comrades and served as a decisive factor in the defeat of the enemy. He is buried in the Knoxville National Cemetery.

Other Tennessee highways and bridges honoring Medal of Honor Recipients include the Lt. Alexander "Sandy" Bonnyman Memorial Bridge (Tennessee River at Blount County line), the James E. "Buck" Karnes Bridge (Tennessee River by Alcoa Highway) and the Mitchell Stout Bridge (Tennessee River at Loudon County line).

The rededication is happening in advance of this year's Medal of Honor Celebration, an annual gathering for recipients of the United States' highest military award for valor. September will mark the second time the event has been held in Knoxville—a two-time host city designation. Knoxville last welcomed Recipients in 2014.

"I want to personally thank Sen. Massey for her tireless efforts to make sure everyone traveling on I-40 knows that Troy McGill was a Medal of Honor Recipient," said Joe Thompson, president of the Medal of Honor Celebration Committee.

For more information about the Celebration visit mohknoxville2022.org .

About The Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by Congress in 1958 to create a brotherhood among the living Medal of Honor recipients; to protect and uphold the dignity and honor of the Medal; to promote patriotism and love of country; and to inspire our youth to become worthy and dedicated citizens of our nation. Its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. Today, there are 65 living recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Society is unique in that its membership hopes that there will be no need to welcome new inductees. For more information, visit cmhos.org .

