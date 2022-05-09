Domino's Pizza and Crave InfoTech to showcase SAP BTP-powered solution at SAPPHIRE 2022

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza has partnered with Crave InfoTech to automate some of their supply chain processes. Crave InfoTech, an SAP partner, has structured and helped deploy Domino's solution using the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP).

Domino's Pizza and Crave InfoTech would attend the SAPs Sapphire 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Domino's Enterprise Systems IT and Crave Infotech, at Sapphire 2022, will highlight how they were able to jointly deliver favorable outcomes and savings for Domino's Supply Chain.

Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech, said, "We are always keen to deliver real-world solutions to actual industry problems. Domino's Pizza has been stellar in supporting our vision and allowing us to make a difference in their consistently innovative scheme of operations".

Harish Subramanian, IT Director, Enterprise Systems at Domino's Pizza said, "We are extremely thrilled to have Crave as a strategic partner in this initiative. Crave InfoTech stood tall not just with their understanding of our specific challenges, but also with the subsequent fast solution deployment"

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech, based in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP BTP, Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility Enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Supply Chain Management, Intelligent Asset Management, and Intelligent Warehouse Management solutions.

About Domino's Pizza

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $5.5 billion, with over $2.6 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.9 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

Media Contact:



Faiz Shaikh

Faiz.shaikh@craveinfotech.com

1-844-CRAVEIT (272-8348)

View original content:

SOURCE Crave InfoTech