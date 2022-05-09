Massage Heights to Support Nurses, First Responders and Teachers with Free Massages

Public Encouraged to Nominate a Caring Community Member for a Free 30-Minute Massage

SAN ANTONIO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To show appreciation for those who go above and beyond every day to care for others, especially throughout the challenging past few years, Massage Heights will be offering free 30-minute massages to nurses, first responders and teachers this summer.

The giveaways are part of the brand's recently announced Culture of Care initiative which aims to "care for those who care for others" within communities across North America. In the coming months, Massage Heights – a North America spa franchise brand offering high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services – will roll out a series of internal and external Culture of Care initiatives in an effort to make elevated massages and facials accessible to all.

"In launching our Culture of Care program, we felt it made sense to start with recognizing those who unselfishly sacrifice for others every day – nurses, first responders and teachers," said Susan Boresow, CEO of Massage Heights. "These individuals who demonstrate the act of caring in their everyday careers deserve to be recognized with accessible, elevated self-care."

Officially launching on Monday, May 9 through Sunday, July 31, Massage Heights members and non-members are encouraged to visit the Culture of Care landing page to make a nomination. The brand will choose 150 winners across the below groups, and accept nominations for all throughout the entirety of the initiative. Both the nominator and nominee will receive a free massage.

May: The campaign will encourage nominations for nurses in light of it being National Nurses Month.

June: All first responders (police, firefighters, EMT's, paramedics, etc.) are recognized during June.

July: Timed with the end of another school year, this month inspires nominations for teachers.

Founded on a passion and an authentic belief that the health and wellness benefits of high-quality massages should be accessible to everyone, Massage Heights has a history of care within its actions and culture. The giveaways are the first of many programs to come, after the recent announcement of Massage Heights' renewed mission, vision and core values.

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to approximately 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

