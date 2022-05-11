CASIO EXPANDS EDIFICE COLLECTION WITH NEW TIMEPIECE

New ECB30P-1AV Features a Sleek 3-D Racing Design and Smartphone Link Technology

DOVER, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced the latest addition to its EDIFICE line of timepieces – the ECP30P-1AV. Geared for business or everyday wear, the new ECB30P-1AV boasts a comprehensive set of features including a full-time smartphone link and schedule timer. Inspired by sports cars, the mechanical face-design enhances the depth and dimensionality to evoke the dynamic look, strength and solidity of these high-performance sports cars, and its black polyurethane band mimics the tire treads of a racecar.

"At Casio, we are consistently looking to evolve our timepieces, and the EDIFICE ECB30P-1AV is evidence of that," said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "We are incredibly proud of the high-spec, high-tech beauty of the new EDIFICE chronograph and are confident it will meet the needs of today's always on-the-go culture."

Created to keep users on time and in fashion, the ECB30P-1AV comes equipped with Smartphone Link technology. By downloading the CASIO Watches app and pairing it to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth®, the ECB30P-1AV automatically updates to the correct time zone depending on the user's current location in up to 300 cities worldwide. Users can also access their calendars with smartphone link, allowing the timer indicator to notify them when an appointment is approaching. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, two-year battery life, five independent daily alarms, a 1/1000-second stopwatch, full auto calendar, auto double LED super illuminator, countdown timer and more.

The ECB30P-1AV (MSRP: $200.00) is available for purchase now at Casio.com and at select retailers nationwide.

For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit Casio.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home .

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

