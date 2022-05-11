DIGNITAS LAUNCHING 'DIGIVERSE' COLLECTIBLES FEATURING THEIR ICONIC DIGI MASCOT

Exciting new 'Digiverse' collectibles enables exclusive access and experiences with the Dignitas team

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas , the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), and Zytara Labs , a full-service Web3 production studio serving major brands, musical artists, pro-athletes, and well-known names in entertainment, have today announced the launch of Dignitas' genesis digital collectible drop.

The 'Digiverse' collection is minted on the DigitalBits blockchain and made up of 2D generative Digis, Dignitas' 19 year old iconic and emotive mascot, with traits including colors, emotions and accessories, all of which are based upon references across pop culture and classic video game nostalgia. This exclusive drop is FREE TO CLAIM on Hyprr, a Web3 native social media platform, and unlocks a whole host of exclusive, holder-only Dignitas content.

The Digiverse collection is made up of 2,000 total generative pieces with art designed by DrawingTok and will be released in two separate batches as follows:

100 released on May 17th

1900 will be released on May 24th

Digi holders are entitled to expansive utility and prizes, including exclusive access to players, limited edition merch, discounts and more. A select set of super rare Digi Collectibles will enable certain holders to claim some first-of-its kind opportunities, including:

'Play with a Pro'

Exclusive access to AMA's with Dignitas players and team members

Merchandise discounts

Exclusive Discord access for holders

Additional perks to be announced as the collection launches

For more information about this upcoming drop, please visit https://zytara.com/dignitas/ and join us on Discord .

About New Meta Entertainment, Inc. & Dignitas

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Fertitta Entertainment, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields six teams in five of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, VALORANT, Fortnite and Rocket League. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, Dignitas is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers and entertainment game-changers. To learn more about Dignitas, visit YouTube.com/Dignitas , Twitter.com/Dignitas , Instagram.com/Digntas , TikTok.com/@Dignitas and Dignitas.gg .

About Zytara Labs

Zytara Labs develops innovative products and platforms that leverage blockchain protocols, such as DigitalBits. The company is also a full-service production company and studio that supports professional athletes, musical artists, actors, gamers, sports teams and other brands with the creation, sales, and marketing of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Zytara Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zytara Inc., the fintech company building the digital financial institution of tomorrow. To learn more, visit https://zytara.com/ for more information.

About DigitalBits Blockchain

DigitalBits is a layer-one blockchain protocol that prioritises security, speed, and cost-savings. Any asset can be tokenized on the DigitalBits blockchain, including NFTs created by artists,sports organisations and other brands. By making micropayments efficient and cost-effective, DigitalBits provides the foundation for real-world mass adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. To learn more, visit https://digitalbits.io/ for more information.

About Hyprr - Social Key to Web3

In the current format, social media users provide Web2 platforms with large amounts of free content - forgoing ownership in the process. Web2 architecture monopolises the advertising revenue of creator-built audiences, whilst providing no direct financial value to creators or consumers. Contributors to social platforms spend significant time building audiences yet rely on external affiliate partnerships and ecommerce sites to monetize their work.

Hyprr, a Web3 social platform invites users to "Swap likes for Hypes", operating on the "Create, Earn, Own" principle, encouraging creators to earn from their live streams & content, build their community & utilise it's innovative NFT functionality. Hyprr is a contributor centric platform, that facilitates the distribution of content and sale/resale of digital assets all under one roof. To learn more, visit https://hyprr.com/ for more information.

