Lightspin and Perimeter 81 Announce Purple Cloud Summit

Cloud security industry event will offer learning and collaboration opportunities and include speakers from Intercontinental Exchange and Netflix

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Li ghtspin , the next-generation cloud security platform, and Perimeter 81 , the rapidly-growing Zero Trust Network Access leader, today announced the speaker list and agenda for the first Purple Cloud Summit . On Wednesday, June 8 at The Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco as well as livestreamed virtually on Lightspin's YouTube Channel, the Purple Cloud Summit and Lounge event will bring together cloud security experts, CISOs, DevOps and security leaders to discuss methods and strategies for building, securing and defending cloud environments. The event is also sponsored by Votiro , the API-first Content Disarm and Reconstruction-as-a-Service (CDRaaS).

According to Check Point's 2022 Cloud Security Report , 27% of organizations have experienced a security incident in their public cloud infrastructure within the last 12 months. Of these, nearly a quarter (23%) were caused by security misconfigurations in cloud infrastructure.

"Despite the ubiquity of the cloud, organizations are still struggling with unexpected complexities that pose significant challenges to security," said Vladi Sandler, CEO of Lightspin. "With this event, we hope to arm security and DevOps professionals with the knowledge and tangible tactics to better tackle the current security challenges inherent in today's cloud environment."

"Over the last two years, business has forever changed. Now countless businesses struggle to effectively secure their cloud-first, distributed workforce," said Amit Bareket, CEO of Perimeter 81. "Managing cloud security should be simpler, smarter and more accessible. Attendees of the Purple Cloud Summit will learn strategies to meet the demands of today, and the growth of tomorrow."

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., this one-day event will facilitate thought-provoking conversations on the methods and strategies that drive cloud security forward. The agenda includes:

- Session 1: "C-Suite View of Cloud DevSecOps Today and Tomorrow"

Cloud security experts will discuss approaches that resonate with the C-suite.

Vladi Sandler, CEO and Co-founder, Lightspin

Amit Bareket, CEO and Co-founder, Perimeter 81

Ravi Srinivasan, CEO, Votiro

Tanya Janca, Founder & CEO, We Hack Purple Academy Moderator:

- Session 2: "Managing Cybersecurity Risk from the CI/CD Pipeline to the Board Room"

Security leaders will discuss how they approach cybersecurity risk within their own organization.

Steve Pugh, CISO, Intercontinental Exchange

Srinath Kuruvadi, Head of Cloud Security, Netflix

Joe Vadakkan, EVP, Engineering & Sales, Lightstream

Gily Netzer, Vice President of Marketing, Perimeter 81 Moderator:

- Session 3: "Breaking the Cloud to Build the Cloud"

Security researchers will discuss cloud vulnerabilities and the remediation process.

Gafnit Amiga, Director Security Research, Lightspin

Ramy Rehman , Principal Cloud Security Advisor, Lightstream

Ashish Rajan, CISO and Host, Cloud Security Podcast Moderator:

- Book signing: "Alice and Bob Learn Application Security"

Author: Tanya Janca, Founder & CEO, We Hack Purple Academy

*All content will also be livestreamed online via Lightspin's YouTube channel

Additionally, there will be a lounge area for attendees to eat, drink and network between sessions. The event will end with a community happy hour beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, June 8: 8:30-6 p.m. PT

Where: The Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St, San Francisco

Cost: Free

Registration: www.purplecloudsummit.com

About Lightspin

Lightspin's next-gen cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform protects cloud and Kubernetes environments from build to runtime and simplifies cloud security for security and DevOps teams. Using advanced graph-based technology, Lightspin prioritizes risks across the cloud environment focusing security efforts on the critical issues that matter most. Lightspin serves Fortune 500 customers across the globe and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with offices in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://www.lightspin.io/ .

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 radically simplifies cybersecurity with the world's first Cybersecurity Experience (CSX) Platform. As a holistic, cloud-based solution, Perimeter 81 allows organizations of all industries and sizes to easily support the decentralized, hybrid workplace while avoiding the cyber complexity that hurts IT's ability to defend corporate cloud and on-prem networks. Backed by Tier 1 Investors such as Insight Partners, Toba Capital, and others, Perimeter 81 is headquartered in Tel Aviv, the heart of the startup nation, and has US offices in New York and Los Angeles. Our 2,100 customers range from SMBs to Fortune 500s across a wide range of industries, and our partners are among the world's leading integrators, managed service providers, and channel resellers. perimeter81.com

