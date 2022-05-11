MASSAGE ENVY RECORDS ITS BEST MONTH EVER FOR SKIN CARE

Growth in skin care in March 2022 underscores the brand's growing presence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced that this past March the brand delivered more skincare services than in any other month in the brand's history.

Massage Envy Goes Back to its Roots with the Return of Co-Founder Turned Brand Ambassador Shawn Haycock (PRNewsfoto/Massage Envy) (PRNewswire)

In March 2022, the month for which the latest stats are available, Massage Envy franchised locations collectively saw skin care hours and services grow by more than 14 percent over the already impressive 2019 pre-pandemic numbers. Franchised locations also performed a record number of facials and enhancements, helping tens of thousands of members and guests in their skin health journey.

"We are elated that more and more people are discovering Massage Envy for their skin care needs," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "By offering premium skin care brands Jan Marini Skin Research, Obagi Medical, and PCA SKIN, and a suite of innovative skin care services, Massage Envy franchised locations are giving consumers professional, affordable and convenient skin care services."

"Through excellent execution by our franchisees and their professional estheticians, and an effective skin care marketing campaign, we are very optimistic about Massage Envy's ability to continue this amazing growth in the skin care space," Stiller said.

Massage Envy skin care services include customized facials with products from Jan Marini Skin Research and Obagi Medical, and Advanced Skin Care services like a chemical peel featuring PCA SKIN, and our Microderm Infusion.

But Stiller says the brand is not resting on its recent success.

"Innovation is in our brand DNA. We invented the massage membership model, and we are committed to dominating the skincare space in the same way. We plan to continue announcing new services available at franchised locations that will further position Massage Envy as a true skin care destination," Stiller said.

For more information about Massage Envy's body care and skin care services, please visit www.massageenvy.com

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Massage Envy