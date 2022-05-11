Orion Innovation Honored with Third Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award

Innovative data-mining and analytics technology for television wins Emmy® Award

EDISON, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, has been honored with a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award in the category of Pioneering Development of Technologies by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). Orion was awarded the honor for an innovative technology developed and deployed as part of its Zodiac IP Stack offering to collect granular linear TV viewership data including STBs, ACR, Connected TV's for measurement, marketing, and advertising.

Orion's Zodiac IP Stack offering is part of Orion's Digital Product Engineering Center of Innovation (COI), providing advanced cloud and device software and engineering services for Tier 1 media and telecom operators globally. The technology recognized during the 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards ceremony enables Tier 1 carriers to collect and analyze TV viewership data, key to advanced advertising monetization. Orion's Zodiac team won its second Emmy® Award in 2013 for its pioneering work in the implementation and deployment of network DVR, and its first Emmy® Award in 2005 for outstanding achievement in interactive television for an interactive television service.

"We are honored to participate in another prestigious Emmy® Award for our groundbreaking work in the cable and television industry," said Raj Patil, Chief Executive Officer & President of Orion. "This award is another recognition of the innovative and transformational technology our team delivers to global operators to help them stay ahead of today's fast-moving media and entertainment industry and the depth of our domain and technology expertise."

Orion's Zodiac video engineering capabilities have pioneered technology in the video service delivery space with unique proprietary Intellectual Property (IP) for over fifteen years.

Orion's IP includes twelve issued and eight pending U.S. and international patents, covering innovative technologies to help companies accelerate digital transformations and business outcomes. Nine of the issued patents and one pending patent are part of the Zodiac IP Stack for telecom operators, such as a patent recently issued for unified advertising delivery to consumer devices.

"On behalf of Orion, I want to thank NATAS for this amazing honor," said Rich Neill, CTO of Orion's Zodiac offering. "Our team is committed to building and deploying next-generation applications to help our Tier 1 global operating partners enhance the user experience and increase revenues. This latest Emmy® Award shines another light on Orion's deep industry expertise and engineering capabilities."

Orion's product and IP strategy is focused on developing industry specific solutions to accelerate digital transformation of mission critical areas for its clients. There are currently over 20 million set-tops at Tier 1 carriers utilizing the Zodiac Stack software platform, Orion's device software platform that orchestrates legacy and next generation IP for set-top boxes.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com .

