ROBERT F. SMITH'S BLACK HISTORY IN TWO MINUTES (OR SO) TAKES HOME WEBBY AWARD WINS FOR A 3RD YEAR IN A ROW

Black History in Two Minutes (or so) wins for Best Social – Education & Discovery Video Series; In the 26th Annual Webby Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOne Creative announced today that Black History in Two Minutes (or so) has, for a third year in a row, been named as the Best Social: Education & Discovery Video Series in the 26th annual Webby Awards; Black History in Two Minutes (or so) tops the Shortlist for International Awards Honoring Best of the Internet. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

The Black History in Two Minutes (or so) series received two Webby Awards in May 2020: A People's Choice award for the Best Podcast: Documentary as well for the Best Video Series: Education & Discovery as selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and two more Webby Awards in May 2021, again selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences as the Best Podcast: Documentary and Best Video Series: Education & Discovery.

"Black History in Two Minutes (or so) has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

"Aone Creative is honored to be a part of the brilliant team of producers, historians and writers that brought Black History in Two Minutes (or so) to life. So many stories have been shared in a way, that are available to be discovered by teachers, students, and anyone else interested in American history, at any time. These stories represent significant highlights of the historical American experience, many of which are not taught in history classes across the American public school system.", said Darrick Angelone of AOne Creative LLC.

Black History in Two Minutes (or so) will be honored at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 16th, hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger) the Webby Awards' star-studded ceremony – presented by Verizon – will take place in New York City on Monday, May 16, and will celebrate the best of the Internet. Fans can follow and watch show highlights including hallmark 5-Word Speeches from the night's big winners on May 16th at #Webbys on Instagram and Twitter, and the show at webbyawards.com.

About BLACK HISTORY IN TWO MINUTES (OR SO):

Black History in Two Minutes is the brainchild of Executive Producer, Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. The series hosted by Executive Producer, Henry Louis Gates Jr,. the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University who is also an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic and institution builder. Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker, builder. Executive producer Dyllan McGee is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning filmmaker, who is co-founder and executive producer of McGee Media, a documentary film company with works highlighting social justice. Executive Producer; Deon Taylor, is a film director and founder of Hidden Empire Film Group Blackhistoryintwominutes.com was developed and designed by Darrick Angelone and AOne Creative. Black History in Two Minutes (or so) is also distributed by AOne Creative.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Virtual & Remote. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.

