Sargento Foods Inc. Announces New Sales Leadership Appointments

PLYMOUTH, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sargento Foods is pleased to announce new leadership roles for Chris Regennitter and Joy Judski. Chris has assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Sales, Consumer Products Division (CPD), and Joy has taken on the position of Vice President of Sales.

Chris Regennitter – Senior VP Sales, Consumer Products Division

Chris Regennitter is Senior Vice President of Sales for the Consumer Products Division. In this role, Chris leads the sales organization, inclusive of category management, retail execution, and sales planning, with a primary goal of driving long-term stakeholder value for the Sargento Family. Chris brings over 20 years of experience in sales and business leadership to his new position.

Chris first joined the Sargento Family in 2019 and has since added tremendous value across the CPD model, key customer relationships, and the sales team. In his most recent role as the Vice President of Sales, Chris led sales across the retail grocery channel at Sargento. He has been successful in growing the business, driving innovation, and building relationships with key customers.

Prior to Sargento, Chris held leadership roles at Kraft Heinz, Inc., and PepsiCo / Frito-Lay. His execution of aggressive transformation plans over the course of his career has yielded outstanding results across each business he has touched.

Before entering the private sector, Chris served six years in the U.S. Army, where he held the ranks of Captain and Lieutenant and served in a variety of junior officer leadership positions. He credits his experience as a combat leader as the foundation for the high-integrity, servant leadership-based model he uses to motivate his team and deliver results.

Chris earned his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Joy Judski - VP Sales, Consumer Products Division

Joy Judski is Vice President of Sales in the Consumer Products Division. In this role, Joy leads the geographic retail sales force across the United States and customer partnerships for the Club Channel, C-Store, Drug, and International Businesses. Her focus is to increase brand penetration within these channels while maintaining category leadership in grocery. Joy also leads the Omni Channel sales team which manages the strategic planning and execution of retailer media and retailer search.

Since joining the Sargento Family in 2013, Joy has made many contributions to the Consumer Products Division, specifically in her most recent role as the Senior Director of Sales. Her thoughtful joint business planning and team development skills have deepened Sargento's relationships with strategic customers, leading to significant topline growth.

Joy offers over 20 years of experience in leadership, sales, and trade strategy. Prior to joining Sargento, Joy served as the Director of Trade Marketing and Category Management at Lactalis, where she led strategic and organizational development of the sales team. Her approach and belief in life-long learning cultivated a department committed to the development of category management resources.

Joy earned both her MBA and her Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Canisius College.

About Sargento Foods Inc.

With over 2,000 employees and net sales of $1.5 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

SOURCE Sargento Foods