America's Leading E-Bike Retailer is Now Open in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Electric Bikes, an award-winning electric bike company with sixteen unique models, and 250 brick and mortar stores at last count, welcomes its newest store in Baldwin Park, FL. Pedego Baldwin Park is independently owned and operated by Matthew McKay.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Pedego Electric Bikes has found great success in their non-franchise brick and mortar retail model over the past 13 years, and continues to hit the throttle on opening physical stores. Pedego has built a brand on a complete line of class-leading electric bikes, from cruisers to fat tire trail bikes, an industry leading 5-year warranty and a network of locally-owned dealers available for customization and regular on-site servicing. With Pedego's independent store growth, they are creating economic local growth in a profitable and booming industry.

Pedego has a unique culture of business leadership and has cultivated a massive community of Pedego enthusiasts. "Everything electric is just hot," says Don DiCostanzo, CEO of Pedego. "We are a lifestyle brand contributing to economic growth and entrepreneur opportunities. Whether it be a fun family activity, a serious sport, to reach personal health goals or for electric transportation, Pedego has an option for any activity that most everyone can enjoy - no matter the ability."

Matthew McKay, has been a successful business owner for over 25 years and is excited to represent Pedego in the Baldwin Park and Orlando area. Jack Thomas, McKay's partner struggled with multiple back, leg, and hip issues from his time in the Air Force and has since been limited with his physical activity. Avoiding biking for 20 years, Thomas has strengthened his body and found a successful way through riding a Pedego because e-biking gives riders the ability to choose their comfort level in energy exertion, difficulty level and pedal assistance. Thomas is an eager advocate for e-biking and finding ways to enjoy physical activity through injuries.

"I have loved riding bikes ever since I was a kid riding on the Rock Creek Bike path to the National Zoo in Washington, DC," said Matthew McKay, owner of Pedego Baldwin Park. "Now, I get to go further, faster, and with a lot more smiles than ever before."

Pedego Baldwin Park also offers rental bikes perfect for riding the Cady Way Trail, Cross Seminole Trail, and the Orlando Urban Trail, as well as direct access to Lake Baldwin. The store hosted a Grand Opening Celebration on April 15th - The Pedego "Hello Fun Mobile" was present along with Pedego CEO Don Di Constanzo and Cynthia Newcomb, VP of Business Development. Attendees were treated to a group ride around Lake Baldwin, followed by raffles, food and fun.

To find a Pedego store near you please visit www.pedego.com/dealers .

About Pedego Baldwin Park

Pedego Baldwin Park is located at 4931 New Broad Street in Orlando, Florida 32814, and offers e-bikes for rental and purchase, as well as bike mechanic service and to suit all Pedego e-biking needs. Their business hours are 11am-6pm Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays. To learn more about Pedego's full-range lineup of electric bikes and try one for free, contact info@pedegobaldwinpark.com or call (321) 588-3721.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Founded in 2008, Pedego® is the leading brand of electric bikes in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry leading five year warranty. A complete line of 16 electric bike models are available at over 200 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

