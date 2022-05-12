Cambridge International Honors Innovative U.S. School Districts

Three school districts recognized in Cambridge International's annual U.S. District of the Year Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge and the world's largest provider of international education programs, announced today that the School District of Lee County, St. Lucie Public Schools, and Corinth School District are the recipients of Cambridge's U.S. District of the Year Awards for the 2021-2022 school year.

Cambridge Assessment International Education Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge International) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to recognize these three districts as U.S. Districts of the Year," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director of Cambridge International, North America. "School District of Lee County, St. Lucie Public Schools, and Corinth School District have continued to expand our innovative programs to support students in their college and career aspirations. Congratulations to all the districts and students for this special recognition."

The U.S. District of the Year Award recognizes school districts that have consistently strong student performance in their schools, that continue to expand their offering of subjects of the Cambridge Pathway, and that provide students in all high schools in their district the opportunity to participate in the Cambridge program. Each year Cambridge International awards one district in each of the following segments:

Large - Districts with over 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Medium - Districts with between 10,000 and 20,000 students enrolled in high school

Small - Districts with less than 10,000 students enrolled in high school

Lee County Schools received the District of the Year Award in the large district category. After first partnering with Cambridge International in 2007 in a handful of schools, Lee County Schools has now expanded Cambridge's rigorous programs to 42 schools in the district.

"We are extremely proud to have received this recognition," said Dr. Jeff Spiro, Chief Academic Officer. "Cambridge International provides us a curriculum that challenges our students and expands access to opportunities that allow students to reach their full potential. This award demonstrates the hard work of our students and teachers, and we look forward to ensuring that all our students have access to educational opportunities that supports students in their pathways to college and career."

St. Lucie Public Schools received the District of the Year Award in the medium district category. Since introducing Cambridge International into the school district in 2007, St. Lucie Public schools has expanded its range of Cambridge programs in 11 Cambridge schools.

"St. Lucie Public Schools is honored to receive this distinguished award as our students and teachers have worked so hard for all their achievements thus far," said Superintendent E. Wayne Gent. "Our high schools continue to expand opportunities for all students to access the rigorous coursework provided by Cambridge International and this national recognition shows that our hard work has paid off. Congratulations to our teachers, faculty, and students on this exceptional honor!

Corinth School District received the District of the Year award in the small district category. Corinth began its partnership with Cambridge International in 2011. In 2016, Corinth was designated District of Innovation by the state of Mississippi for successfully rolling out new programs, including the Cambridge program, in its elementary, middle, and high schools.

"The Corinth School District is committed to providing a challenging curriculum to our students. We are finding that many of our younger high school students have the ability to be successful on both the International General Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Advanced International Certificate of Education (AS & A Levels) exams. This is a reflection of our teachers' dedication and commitment along with a strong student work ethic. I am extremely proud of the district for receiving this award a second time and congratulate our teachers and students on this accomplishment," said Lee Childress, superintendent of the Corinth School District.

About Cambridge Assessment International Education in the U.S.

As a global organization with a 160-year history as part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge Assessment International Education partners with schools and districts around the world with a shared goal of making education transformation a reality. Schools in the U.S. now utilize the Cambridge Advanced program, an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. Cambridge uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org/usa/

