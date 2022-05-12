Census introduces reverse ETL observability capabilities to help data teams Sync with Confidence

New set of reverse ETL observability tools, centered around the data warehouse, simplifies sync troubleshooting and ensures delivery of quality business data

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Census ( www.getcensus.com ), the Operational Analytics platform that syncs the data warehouse to all your business applications, has added a new set of observability tools to help data teams Sync with Confidence. These new tools empower engineers and analytics professionals to gain visibility into all data warehouse pipelines built with Census, monitor data quality, and troubleshoot data issues before they impact end users.

Census logo (PRNewswire)

Business operations teams constantly work to make data in the warehouse actionable by providing better personalization and automation in business applications. Unfortunately, sometimes application integrations and data pipelines fail or yield inaccurate data. With this new suite of Census observability capabilities, data teams can become more confident and move more quickly when delivering large volumes of data to downstream tools.

"We believe the data warehouse should be the center of your operations, providing a single source of truth for the entire business," said Boris Jabes, CEO and co-founder of Census. "You should be able to manage logging, monitoring, and alerting from the data warehouse to gain visibility into data errors, simplify debugging, and gain transparency into API calls. Census now offers the most observable reverse ETL platform on the market to ensure data quality and resolve issues quickly."

Census's reverse ETL observability tools include:

Sync Logs – Generates detailed logs in the warehouse of each data point synced to make it easier to audit, troubleshoot, monitor, and create alerts.

API Inspector – Offers real-time transparency around API requests and responses, down to row-level visibility, making it easier to track and fix bugs as they happen.

Sync Dry Runs – Provides a preview summary report of how downstream data will change, including expected sync time and destination changes, before any changes happen.

Invalid/Rejected Records – Drills down into failed syncs in the product UI and shows reasons why certain records were skipped or rejected.

Custom Alerting – Creates alerts for failures, invalid and rejected records, plus general errors, that are configurable per individual sync and also by error threshold.

"Census's warehouse logging has brought significant value by not just improving reverse ETL but also providing insights into all our data flows," said Suela Isaj, Ph.D., Data & Analytics Engineer at Issuu. "We're able to find bottlenecks in our ETL provider and our own transformations. They enable health end-to-end data flows by helping us drill down to each record and ensure data quality."

To showcase their new data warehouse-centric observability tools, Census is hosting a live webinar, " Sync with Confidence: Live Debugging for Reverse ETL ," at 11 a.m. PT, May 26. For more information about Census reverse ETL observability tools, visit www.getcensus.com/sync-with-confidence .

About Census

Census is the leading Operational Analytics platform for syncing data from cloud data warehouses to downstream apps so business teams can take smarter, faster action. Census turns data warehouses into a hub for business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. With its reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real-time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit https://www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

