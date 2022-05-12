GPARENCY EMBARKS UPON A NEW FRONTIER IN THE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE (CRE) ARENA WITH NASCENT "MATCH TO LENDER" SOFTWARE SOLUTION

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a premier commercial mortgage brokerage, which shifted the legacy model from one of commission to membership-based, has announced a first-of-its kind solution, "Match to Lender." The software solution gives CRE borrowers the ability to search by loan and property type to access every single loan lender in their state, free of charge.

GPARENCY Logo (PRNewsfoto/GPARENCY) (PRNewswire)

This disruptive software is a complete departure from an endemic, legacy system where mortgage brokers would keep originator contacts close to vest, and use that opacity to justify steep, commission-based fees.

The digital solution can be accessed here: https://gparency.com/match-to-lender/.

Beginning today, until June 30, 2022, all borrowers will be able to use the algorithm to access all of the originators in their state, putting the power back in their own hands. On June 30, and beyond, only lenders who are GPARENCY partners will display. For borrowers who have GPARENCY memberships, the open source approach to listing lenders will remain.

"We knew when we started GPARENCY, it would turn the CRE industry upside down, in the best possible sense. We've created a democratized approach to pricing based on set fees, instead of bloated and opaque pricing using a mortgage broker," said Ben Schweitzer, Founder and Chief Product Officer at GPARENCY. "With a hawkish Fed, market volatility and rising interest rates, a sea change is occurring. We welcome . lenders to take this opportunity to get on our platform, and see how many more deals they can originate with GPARENCY. We are the future of how CRE deals will be done going forward."

He added, "Both lenders and borrowers are noticing a shift in consumer sentiment. People are seeking a subscription-based experience, as evidenced in sectors such as personal finance, medicine, retail, media and more. We are excited to see the swell of migration to the GPARENCY community continue, as our ecosystem continues to grow and benefit from this shift in peoples' behavior."

Prior to joining GPARENCY, Mr. Schweitzer served at Freddie Mac, building a career out of exploring the future of real estate and how technology can transform the CRE space in profound and impactful ways.

GPARENCY offers borrowers the ability to close their own mortgage deal, for no more than $16,000, regardless of deal-size. Lending partners get total access to qualified deal flow for only $5,000 a year.

GPARENCY is a membership based, premier commercial mortgage brokerage focused on providing equitable access to borrowers. We're streamlining the mortgage process and matching qualified borrowers directly with lenders so they can close more, better deals.

We specialize in win-win deals for borrowers and lenders. Our members close their mortgages for no more than $16k and our lending partners get direct, unlimited access to qualified deal flow for just $5k a year.

