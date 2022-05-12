HOPIUM PARTNERS WITH BRIDGESTONE TO DEVELOP BESPOKE TYRES FOR HYDROGEN-POWERED HOPIUM MACHINA

PARIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPIUM, the first French manufacturer of hydrogen-powered vehicles, is partnering with Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, to develop premium tyres for its high-end sedan, Hopium Machina.

The goal of the partnership is to design bespoke tyres with low rolling resistance technology, a major factor to enhance the vehicle's 1,000km driving range. The tyres will be created using Bridgestone's proprietary Virtual Tyre Development technology, providing significant benefits in terms of both efficiency and sustainability.

Under its overarching Bridgestone E8 Commitment, the company has pledged to support the realisation of a sustainable society by providing social and customer value throughout every area of its business and operations, together with partners.

Olivier Lombard, Hopium's CEO and founder said: "Since its start, Hopium has made it a point of honour to collaborate with the best in their fields. Today, this strategic agreement with a renown industrial world leader constitutes a major milestone in our ambitious roadmap. With considerable expertise in designing tyres and tyre technologies for newer types of mobility, Bridgestone will surely bring valuable learnings to the partnership, helping us live up to the challenges ahead."

Steven De Bock, VP Consumer Replacement and OE, Bridgestone EMIA said: "This exciting partnership with Hopium once again demonstrates our support for the next generation of innovative mobility pioneers. We're placing our recognised expertise at the service of a real game-changer in the field of zero-emission mobility and helping bring about a more sustainable future of mobility in the process."

ABOUT HOPIUM

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen- powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

ABOUT BRIDGESTONE

Bridgestone in Europe, Russia, Middle East, India, and Africa (Bridgestone EMIA) is the regional Strategic Business Unit of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions. Headquartered in Zaventem (Belgium), Bridgestone EMIA employs more than 20,000 people and conducts business in 40 countries across the region.

Bridgestone offers a diverse portfolio of premium tyres, tyre technologies and advanced mobility solutions. The company's vision is to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment – a framework of eight values (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment) – guides strategic priorities, decision making, culture evolution and sustainability actions towards the achievement of this vision.

For more information about Bridgestone in EMIA, please visit press.bridgestone-emia.com.

